Next UAE holiday, Dubai property surge, Abu Dhabi real estate boom and scam warning – 10 things you missed this week

From real estate surges in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah to new policies shaping the UAE economy, it has been a week of major announcements.

Sheikh Hamdan inaugurated IIM Ahmedabad’s first overseas campus in Dubai, while the UAE unveiled its ambitious economic clusters strategy. Residents also look ahead to the next long weekend and Dubai Police issued a timely warning over online scams.

Catch up with 10 of the biggest stories this week, as selected by Arabian Business editors.

UAE holidays 2025: Next long weekend in 11 weeks; expected dates revealed

Residents of the United Arab Emirates are expected to enjoy a long weekend in 11 weeks’ time, when the country holds its UAE National Day (Eid Al Etihad) holidays on December 2‐3 – which fall on a Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

Official sources also note that Commemoration Day, observed on December 1, 2025 (Monday), may provide an extended break for many, thus making December 1-4 a potential four-day weekend.

UAE public holiday regulations allow the Cabinet to shift public holidays to either the start or end of a week, creating longer breaks when combined with weekends.

Dubai launches first-time homebuyer scheme for properties under $1.36m

Dubai Land Department (DLD) has launched a bold new programme aimed at first-time homebuyers — a move that leading developers say could drive long-term market growth, boost homeownership among UAE residents, and attract younger generations to real estate.

Badar Rashid Alblooshi, Chairman of Arabian Gulf Properties, described the initiative as a major milestone: “This programme comes at a time when the concept of ownership is being redefined.

Younger generations—especially digital natives—have been increasingly drawn to fluid, high-risk assets like cryptocurrency and equities, leaving traditional real estate sidelined.

The UAE hosts 55 per cent of all PropTech startups in the MENA region, cementing its position as a regional hub for real estate innovation. Image: Supplied

UAE real estate: 72% of buyers plan to purchase property in next 6 months

Almost three quarters of UAE property investors are planning to buy real estate in the next six months, according to a Property Finder survey,

The real estate portal has released its PF Market Pulse insights for July and August 2025, revealing that buyer intent in the UAE remains strong despite shifting views on price trends.

According to the poll, nearly 70 per cent of respondents in July and an even higher 72 per cent in August said they plan to buy a property within the next six months.

Dubai’s real estate market is experiencing strong demand, especially from international buyers seeking luxury, privacy, and an exceptional lifestyle. Image: Shutterstock

Dubai real estate: Property transactions surge nearly fourfold as market hits record highs

Dubai‘s residential property market has achieved record transaction volumes in the first half of 2025, with 99,146 deals completed compared to just 26,891 in H1 2021, according to the latest Driven Properties market report.

The emirate’s property sector has experienced consistent year-on-year growth across all quarters from 2021 to 2025, with Q2 transaction volumes consistently outpacing Q1 figures each year. In Q2 2025 alone, 53,525 transactions were recorded, up from 45,621 in Q1.

The report attributes Dubai’s property boom to broader global economic conditions, including slower nominal growth, elevated interest rates, and rising geopolitical complexity worldwide.

Abu Dhabi real estate boom: $758.79bn pipeline fuels race to launch projects

The 14th edition of the International Real Estate and Investment Show (IREIS 2025) concluded at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) with strong calls for developers to launch more residential projects to meet surging demand.

Abu Dhabi’s population grew 7.5 per cent in 2024 to 4.13m, driven by growth in non-oil sectors including tourism, aviation, retail, and construction.

This has placed pressure on the housing market as supply struggles to keep pace. The UAE economy is forecast to grow 4.6 per cent in 2025, with non-oil sectors contributing significantly, according to the World Bank. Abu Dhabi’s real estate market has already shown strong performance in early-to-mid 2025, with apartment prices up 18 per cent and villa prices up 14 per cent year-on-year as of June.

Image: Supplied

Sharjah real estate: BEEAH announces launch of Khalid Bin Sultan City phase 1

BEEAH has announced the launch of Phase One of Khalid Bin Sultan City, a new community in Sharjah that will redefine urban living.

Khalid Bin Sultan City is a climate-smart and sustainable city, marking the first community in the Middle East to feature a Concept Masterplan by Zaha Hadid Architects.

The development builds on their design of the BEEAH Headquarters, one of Sharjah’s landmarks. The master community combines living, working and lifestyle areas within one mixed-use development.

Sheikh Hamdan inaugurated IIM Ahmedabad’s first international campus in Dubai, launching a one-year MBA and new centres of excellence to boost education ties

Dubai welcomes IIM Ahmedabad’s first international campus, inaugurated by Sheikh Hamdan

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has inaugurated the first international campus of the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) at Dubai International Academic City, part of TECOM Group PJSC.

Sheikh Hamdan said the launch reflects the deepening ties between the UAE and India and supports Dubai’s ambition to be a global hub for talent, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

He said: “Guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai is rapidly growing as a destination of choice for exceptional students and a global hub for talent, innovation, and entrepreneurship”.

UAE Cabinet led by Sheikh Mohammed approves new economic clusters policy to add $8.2bn to GDP, plus initiatives in health, AI and sustainability

UAE unveils economic clusters policy adding $8.2bn to GDP annually

The UAE has approved a new economic cluster policy as it looks to boost GDP by more than $8bn a year and generate over $4bn in foreign trade.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, chaired a Cabinet meeting at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, where major new national policies and strategies were approved.

Among the most significant was the National Policy for Economic Clusters, a framework to establish interconnected industries and services across the UAE. The initiative is expected to contribute more than AED30bn ($8.2bn) annually to GDP and increase foreign trade value by AED15bn ($4.1bn) within seven years.

All celebrations and activations are included in the entry ticket for every guest to enjoy. Image: Supplied

Dubai Police issues Global Village VIP ticket scam warning

Dubai Police has warned the public about fraudulent links spreading online and across social media platforms, claiming to offer Global Village VIP packs for the new season at attractive prices.

These deceptive links are designed to lure victims and steal their money and personal information.

The force stressed that such scams resurface every year, exploiting the high public demand for Global Village by creating fake websites that closely mimic official pages to deceive people.

Dubai real estate: Property transactions hit $11.54bn in August as tenants switch to buying

Dubai‘s residential property market has witnessed a shift as tenants move from renting to purchasing homes, with August property transactions reaching AED42.4 billion, according to a report by Engel & Völkers Middle East.

The real estate company reported a 22 per cent increase in secondary market sales during the first eight months of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, indicating growing confidence among residents who view Dubai as a permanent base.

Families and young professionals are driving this transition, seeking property ownership to build equity, secure stability, and avoid rising rental costs.