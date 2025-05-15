Ohana Development reveals interiors of AED4.7bn Jacob & Co. branded beachfront residences

Ohana Development launched Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living by Ohana , a landmark luxury development valued at AED4.7 billion ($1.3 billion), in partnership with renowned jewellery and timepiece house Jacob & Co.

Revealed at an exclusive event at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental in Abu Dhabi on Monday, May 12, the project introduces a new level of ultra-luxury beachfront living between Dubai and Abu Dhabi, nestled within the surroundings of Al Jurf.

In a recent update, Ohana Development revealed an inside look at the interiors of the multi-billion-dollar development.

The launch was attended by Husein Salem, CEO of Ohana Development, and Jacob Arabo, Chairman and Creative Director of Jacob & Co.

Boasting connectivity via Sheikh Zayed Road to hubs such as Abu Dhabi International Airport, Palm Jebel Ali, and Al Maktoum International Airport, the development comprises 457 sea view residences, including apartments, villas, penthouses, Sky Mansions, and exclusive beachfront mansions.

Prices to start from AED22 million for signature penthouses, which feature 180-degree views and expansive interiors.

The development includes the Sky Mansions rooftop homes, which offer 360-degree views and private lifts, starting at AED77 million.

Residents can also choose from customisable three to six-bedroom villas and mansions with either natural reserve or canal-front vistas, each with a private pool.

Husein Salem, CEO of Ohana Development, said: “Our vision for Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living by Ohana is to elevate the beachfront living experience by developing an exclusive sanctuary along the coast. Through this collaboration with Jacob & Co.”

“We are setting a new benchmark for what beachfront residences can embody in the UAE. More than just a residential community, we are crafting a destination a seaside haven where curated experiences, timeless elegance, and natural tranquillity converge to offer a lifestyle of distinction,” he added.

“Working closely with Ohana Development, we have woven our legacy of artistic excellence and ultra-luxury lifestyle into every aspect of this endeavour. Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living by Ohana is our tribute to coastal artistry, where visionary design, craftsmanship, and the allure of the sea merge to create unparalleled homes,” said Jacob Arabo, Chairman and Creative Director of Jacob & Co.

Scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2028, Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living by Ohana is poised to become a benchmark in branded beachfront real estate. Ohana Development’s expanding portfolio including waterfront properties such as Ohana by the Sea at Al Jurf and Elie Saab Waterfront by Ohana on Reem Island.