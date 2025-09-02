Oman real estate trades reach $4.1bn by July 2025

Oman real estate trades hit OR1.593bn ($4.1bn) by the end of July 2025, according to the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The figure represents a 7.9 per cent decrease compared with the same period in 2024, when the total stood at OR1.7302bn ($4.49bn).

Despite the overall decline, fees collected from all legal property transactions rose sharply, increasing by 24.1 per cent to OR47.4m ($123m), compared with OR38.2m ($99m) during the same period last year.

Oman real estate

The traded value of sales contracts rose by 15.4 per cent, reaching OR728.5m ($1.89bn) by the end of July 2025, compared with RO631.3m ($1.64bn) a year earlier.

The number of sales contracts issued slightly decreased, however, falling by 1 per cent to 38,226, down from 38,627 during the same period last year.

Mortgage activity contracted significantly. The traded value of mortgage contracts dropped 21.3 per cent, reaching OR858.4m ($2.23bn) across 12,621 contracts, compared with OR1.0907bn ($2.83bn) across 11,799 contracts in 2024.

Swap contracts also fell. Their traded value declined by 25.7 per cent to OR6.1m ($15.8m) for 704 contracts, compared with OR8.2m ($21.3m) for 793 contracts during the same period last year.

In contrast, property ownership registrations showed growth. The number of real estate titles issued by the end of July 2025 rose 2.7 per cent to 134,206, compared with 130,647 in 2024.

Titles issued to GCC nationals, however, decreased by 10 per cent, reaching 771 compared with 857 a year earlier.

The latest figures reflect a mixed performance for Oman’s real estate sector — with growing sales values and ownership registrations offset by weaker mortgage and swap activity.

Oman real estate market snapshot: January–July 2025