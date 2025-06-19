OMNIYAT redefines Dubai’s commercial landscape with the launch of ultra-luxury project – Lumena

Dubai’s iconic and constantly evolving skyline gets a new addition. Known for its artistic and visionary projects, OMNIYAT , one of the leading developers in the country, unveiled its latest project, Lumena, at the Museum of the Future. With a Gross Development Value of AED 3.6 billion, Lumena is the latest in a series of high-end developments by OMNIYAT.

“Lumena is the future of commercial real estate in Dubai. With its location, design, and integrated amenities, we are creating a new paradigm for commercial real estate that aligns with how the next generation of leaders want to work and live,” said Mahdi Amjad, Founder and Executive Chairman at OMNIYAT.

Located on Sheikh Zayed Road in the Burj Khalifa district, at the intersection of Business Bay and Downtown Dubai, Lumena aims to offer executive-grade office space that caters to what OMNIYAT describes as the next era of business leadership.

“Sheikh Zayed Road, particularly the Burj Khalifa District, is emerging as Dubai’s new power corridor and Lumena is designed to lead that transformation,” said Amjad. “With Lumena, OMNIYAT isn’t just observing the shift—we’re defining the next centre of gravity for business in the city”.

Ultra-luxury offices with panoramic views

The tower comprises 91 shell-and-core office units across three categories: 59 offices (three per floor plate), 30 half floor offices (two per floor plate), and 2 full-floor offices. With an internal office area of 582,184 sq. ft.

Designed with flexible floorplates, high ceilings, and floor-to-ceiling glazing, the building emphasises openness and adaptability. The structure features a series of cantilevered elements designed to offer panoramic views of Dubai’s landmarks, including the Burj Khalifa and Jumeirah Beach. The building also integrates biophilic elements, natural textures, and airflow mechanisms aimed at enhancing the interiors.

Innovation and sustainability are at the core of Lumena’s design. The project is targeting multiple world-class certifications, reflecting its commitment to sustainability, occupant well-being, and technological integration, including LEED Platinum certifications, Platinum WELL Building Standard™, Platinum WiredScore, and SmartScore.

“Leveraging technology, innovation, and future-proof design, LUMENA’s sculpted form reflects both architectural brilliance and the effortless flow of ideas, ambition, and enterprise. This exceptional project reflects OMNIYAT’s ongoing commitment to shaping the commercial landmarks of tomorrow,” said Amjad.

Luxury is incomplete without the amenities that follow. It’s not just architecture that sets Lumena apart. Its amenities rival five-star resorts: a Sky Pool suspended above the city, an Executive Wellness Suite for elite performance and recovery, private lounges, concierge-run meeting rooms, and a Sky Theatre poised to host high-level forums and product launches, all signal a future where work and well-being are inseparable. A curated retail podium will also include fine dining, wellness services, and retail outlets aimed at both building tenants and the surrounding Business Bay and Downtown Dubai communities.

Amjad said the launch of Lumena follows a growing demand for high-specification workspaces.

“At OMNIYAT, we follow the signals of global capital and regional ambition. The success of Enara confirmed a clear appetite for workspace environments that match the elevated lifestyle of today’s decision-makers. Lumena is our answer to that, a tower crafted for the next era of business leadership”.

As per Amjad, these developments are aimed at a clientele that includes senior executives, family offices, and innovation-driven enterprises.

“Clients that value discretion, design, and digital readiness. These are C-suite visionaries, family offices, and innovation-driven enterprises. At AED 3.6 billion GDV, Lumena meets a demand that’s not defined by budget, but by belief in quality and long-term value”.

Mahdi Amjad, Founder and Executive Chairman at OMNIYAT

OMNIYAT’s latest landmark in Dubai

The tower’s location near Business Bay Metro Station and its proximity to Dubai International Airport (13 minutes by car) are key selling points. With direct vehicular access and over 1,000 parking spaces, the development is positioned for connectivity. “Connectivity is one of the project’s strongest USPs: we’re at the nexus of Business Bay and Downtown, directly linked to the metro, minutes from the airport, and surrounded by Dubai’s most strategic commercial, retail, and lifestyle destinations,” said Amjad.

As Dubai continues to attract global investors, high-net-worth individuals, and multinational corporations, demand for premium office space with integrated amenities is increasing. OMNIYAT’s recent developments, including The Opus and Enara, have tapped into this trend by offering commercial real estate that combines architectural design with lifestyle features.

Lumena appears to be an extension of this strategy, emphasising design, wellness, and service. “Lumena is more than a building, it’s a vision sculpted in light, wellness, and future-proofed ambition,” said Amjad. “It reflects the values that define OMNIYAT: precision, purpose, and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible. As with every masterpiece we deliver, we’re not here to follow trends, we’re here to set new standards”.

Lumena’s architectural model is available for public viewing at Studio 12 at The Opus by OMNIYAT from June 19–22.