OSUS invests $534mn in mixed-use development project in Riyadh

OSUS Real Estate Development Company has launched its OSUS EYE project, investing over SAR 2 billion in the development.

The project sits at the intersection of Takhassusi Road and Abu Bakr Al Siddiq Road in northern Riyadh.

The development covers a gross floor area exceeding 180,000 square metres and operates as a mixed-use destination.

Riyadh gets new urban destination with OSUS EYE development launch

The project includes residential units, a Hilton Garden Inn hotel, a Curio Collection by Hilton branded residences tower, office spaces, and retail facilities.

OSUS EYE embodies “the concept of a 10-minute city aligned with the ambitions of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030,” according to the company’s announcement.

The residential component comprises 627 units, including apartments and townhouses, spread across 82,370 square metres. The units feature modern architectural design elements.

Commercial facilities occupy 46,854 square metres, housing offices and retail spaces. The development includes parking facilities totalling 155,400 square metres across multiple storeys.

The project incorporates 62,893 square metres of green parks, along with dining venues, cafes, and pedestrian and cycling paths. These amenities aim to provide residents and visitors with recreational options.

“With this project, OSUS reaffirms its commitment to developing sustainable destinations and pioneering smart urban concepts that elevate living, working, and leisure experiences,” the company stated.

OSUS was founded in Riyadh in 2006 and has completed 54 projects across residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors.

The company’s portfolio includes residential neighbourhoods, office spaces, and urban developments throughout Saudi Arabia.

The OSUS EYE project represents the company’s contribution to the transformation of Saudi Arabia’s real estate sector, according to the announcement.