Pantheon Development unveils VOXA project in Jumeirah Village Triangle

Pantheon Development has announced the launch of VOXA, a new residential and commercial project in Dubai’s Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT). This follows the delivery of 10 projects in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC).

The project will include studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments, penthouses, office spaces, and ground-floor retail units.

VOXA: New Dubai development

All units will be fully furnished and designed to maximise comfort, functionality, and flow between work and leisure.

The project offers access to Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Khail Road, Dubai Marina, and Downtown.

VOXA is being positioned to serve a wide range of lifestyle needs and is designed to support wellness, productivity, and connectivity.

Residents will have access to an indoor gym, jogging track, yoga deck, and padel court. A swimming pool, Jacuzzi, cabanas, and an outdoor cinema are included.

The project will also feature a children’s play area, dog park, landscaped green spaces, quiet zones, and collaborative workspaces.

Kalpesh Kinariwala, Founder of Pantheon Development, said: “Our vision for VOXA is to create a lifestyle-driven, wellness-centric community that blends luxury and practicality in one of Dubai’s most exciting locations. As the demand for experience-focused living continues to rise, VOXA is designed to meet the aspirations of today’s homebuyers who seek more than just a residence, but a lifestyle.”

Pantheon Development has identified VOXA as an investment opportunity within one of Dubai’s expanding residential areas.

The project offers a payment plan of 65 per cent during the construction phase and 35 per cent post-delivery.

Prices start at AED 639,000. The project is scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2028.