Purposeful luxury: Mohammad Rafiee on building Richmind, redefining premium living, and designing with intent

When Mohammad Rafiee first set foot on Al Marjan Island, he was mesmerised by its sheer beauty but even more so by something unexpected – its potential. All the knowledge and experience he acquired over what seems like a lifetime, culminated in a profound moment of realisation. He didn’t want to simply acquire buildings. He wanted to shape them. With more than two decades in real estate, he has seen trends come and go, cities rise and evolve. But when he launched Richmind Development, it was to make an indelible impression. It was to raise the bar – through design, purpose, and the belief that luxury should leave a legacy.

“Having spent the better part of my career investing in and advising on real estate, I’ve always been captivated by the potential of creating something that truly reflects my personal philosophy – spaces that stand at the intersection of bold design, enduring quality, and a profound sense of purpose.”

That philosophy has already taken form in Oystra, Richmind’s debut development on Al Marjan Island. Designed by Zaha Hadid Architects and brought to life with collaborators like HBA, Cracknell, and Dewan, Oystra is more than a project. It’s a statement. It signals Richmind’s arrival in a market often crowded with replication – but light on originality. The building itself curves like a seashell along the shoreline, a nod to the environment and a deliberate departure from formulaic luxury architecture.

“Richmind is built on the principle that excellence is a collaborative pursuit,” says Rafiee. “From the outset, I envisioned Oystra as a landmark – a work of art that embodies the highest standards in design, engineering, and sustainability.”

The project brings together the world’s leading creative minds, combining iconic architecture with interiors, landscaping, and execution that resonate with both place and purpose. Every line, texture, and interaction within the space is the result of deliberate partnership. For Rafiee, collaboration isn’t a phase – it’s a founding principle. It is a model he intends to scale globally.

Form, function, and the future

Every Richmind development is shaped by a single question: Will it still matter ten years from now? For Rafiee, timelessness isn’t a marketing line – it’s a design imperative.

“Exceptional design, in my view, speaks a universal and ever-lasting language. At Richmind, we craft spaces that transcend fleeting trends, drawing inspiration from nature, art and the human experience.”

That focus begins long before the foundation is laid. From research and planning to material selection and natural integration, every aspect of development is tested for both relevance and resonance. “Every detail is scrutinised for its relevance and utility a decade or more from now,” says Rafiee.

In Oystra, marble and timber feature prominently – chosen not only for their elegance but for how gracefully they age. Interiors aren’t designed to impress – they’re designed to endure. “Every square metre of Oystra was designed to merge sculptural beauty with everyday utility,” he says. “Spaces feel intuitive, with open layouts and natural light that enhance well-being.”

That design ethos is anchored in a clear belief: true luxury is deeply human. “We believe luxury is as much about connection as it is about opulence. Natural materials – stone, timber, glass – and the careful use of light allow our residents to feel grounded in their surroundings.”

Richmind’s approach to design blends sensory experience with subconscious ease. Rafiee and his team study the way light enters a room, the way acoustics shape quiet, the way flooring can transition you from one mood to the next. It’s not showmanship – it’s subtlety that serves. It’s about homes that intuitively respond to the people who live in them. And while the architecture speaks boldly, it always invites rather than overwhelms.

Space with purpose

For Rafiee, square footage is meaningless without meaning. “Space is a luxury that must also be tailored with intent,” he says. From privacy to hosting to solitude, every zone is designed to flex with its occupant.

“Our designs embrace openness, yet we pay meticulous attention to zoning, circulation, and personal comfort,” he explains. “Flexibility and purposefulness are key to ensuring these expansive spaces always feel human-centred.”

It’s this sense of responsive design that distinguishes Richmind’s approach. Living rooms are designed for conversation. Kitchens are designed for connection. Bedrooms are quiet, layered, and restful. “A space must understand its occupant,” Rafiee adds. “That’s how design becomes intimate.”

That obsession with human-centred design extends beyond architecture. It’s embedded in the company’s culture. The way decisions are made, feedback is shared, and projects are reviewed all reflect the same principle: people first.

Built like a family

Rafiee leads with loyalty. Many of his team members have worked with him for more than a decade. They are more than employees – they are co-authors of the brand.

“Our company culture is grounded in trust, respect, and shared purpose. I view my team as extended family, and I make a conscious effort to empower them as co-creators of Richmind’s story.”

That leadership style is rare in an industry where high turnover and transactional relationships often define success. At Richmind, the opposite is true. Talent is nurtured. Voice is welcomed. Ideas are expected, not extracted.

He invests in their growth, champions collaboration, and builds environments where innovation flourishes. The result? A resilient team that doesn’t just build projects – they believe in them. They live the vision before they deliver it.

Employees are regularly involved in cross-disciplinary workshops, design sessions, and global idea exchanges. Even junior staff are encouraged to contribute. The Richmind culture is designed not only to retain talent but to activate it.

A legacy of innovation

With Oystra as the launchpad, Rafiee is already looking ahead. Under his leadership, Richmind is preparing to launch Concept Plus – a creative hub and turnkey development platform that brings together architectural design, legal consultancy, marketing, and material procurement.

It’s part incubator, part accelerator – and all vision. Concept Plus will be housed within Richmind’s broader ecosystem, serving as both a platform for cross-disciplinary collaboration and a mechanism to streamline complex development processes. From sourcing sustainably engineered materials to navigating regulatory approvals, every touchpoint is designed to be intuitive and efficient.

Oystra will offer residences ranging from one- to four-bedroom apartments, duplexes, penthouses, and waterfront villas, with prices starting at AED2.9 million

“Concept Plus will primarily serve as a dynamic design hub – a platform for creative minds and innovators from diverse fields to converge, exchange ideas, and present groundbreaking concepts.”

It’s also a direct response to the inefficiencies Rafiee encountered during his own journey as a developer. By integrating services and engaging with global experts, Concept Plus aims to streamline the development journey while amplifying its creative value. It reflects Rafiee’s long-standing obsession with systems thinking and design harmony.

Beyond that, it offers a blueprint for the future of real estate entrepreneurship – a support system for the next generation of creators who may lack access but not ambition. “This is about shaping an ecosystem where originality thrives,” Rafiee says.

Concept Plus will also host design competitions, fellowship programmes, and knowledge-sharing events in collaboration with universities and global think tanks. In Rafiee’s view, the future of development isn’t just vertical – it’s collaborative.

Purpose over grandeur

Richmind’s positioning is clear: it’s to be disruptively original. In a landscape where height and hype often overshadow function and longevity, Rafiee’s strategy is deliberately restrained. His goal isn’t to dominate the skyline, but to quietly influence how people experience space, permanence, and comfort. It’s about crafting moments that matter. “I want Richmind to be known as a developer that dared to do things differently – an innovator that challenged convention and elevated the way people live.”

His career path – which began in tech, trading, and finance – is proof that unconventional beginnings can breed revolutionary ideas. Each industry sharpened a different edge of his leadership.

“Tech instilled a mindset of continuous adaptation and systems thinking. Trading honed my sensitivity to value creation and timing. Finance taught me to see the larger picture and to strategically deploy capital.”

Now, he’s applying that knowledge to craft real estate experiences that are not only luxurious, but layered with meaning. It’s luxury for people who think, who feel, who plan to stay. For those who believe that elegance is not an aesthetic, but an ethic.

“Luxury is not merely about grandeur – it’s about purpose. At Richmind, we craft disruptively original spaces where beauty meets functionality, redefining premium living by enhancing the human experience.”

As Richmind looks toward regional and global growth, Rafiee remains focused on what matters most: integrity, creativity, and building something that lasts.

In a market crowded with noise, Richmind is building quietly – with purpose. And for Rafiee, that is exactly the point. Because for him, leadership isn’t about being seen. It’s about building something worth remembering.