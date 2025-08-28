Qatar property market records $70m in weekly sales, with Doha and Pearl Island leading deals

Qatar’s real estate sector recorded sales contracts worth QR255,269,425 ($70m) during the week of August 17–21 2025, according to the weekly bulletin issued by the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice.

The bulletin showed that sales for residential units alone reached QAR 52,991,862 ($14.5m) during the same period, underscoring sustained investor demand across the housing segment.

Properties traded included vacant lands, homes, a residential building, a residential compound, commercial buildings, and residential units, reflecting the diversity of Qatar’s property market.

Sales activity was concentrated in the municipalities of Doha, Al Rayyan, Al Wakrah, Al Daayen, Umm Salal, Al Khor, and Al Dhakira, with transactions also recorded in high-demand areas such as The Pearl Island, Lusail 69, and Ghara T’heilb.

The results followed a stronger previous week, when real estate transactions from 10–14 August exceeded QR326m ($89.5m), highlighting ongoing momentum in Qatar’s property market.

Officials noted that the sector continues to demonstrate resilience and diversity, supported by steady demand across residential and commercial categories.