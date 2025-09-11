By Staff Writer

Qatar real estate sales hit $108m in first week of September 2025

Qatar’s real estate sales hit $108m in the first week of September 2025, with Doha, Al Rayyan and Pearl Island leading transactions

Qatar’s real estate market recorded QR394,349,422 ($108.3m) in trading volume for sales contracts during the week of August 31 – September 4, 2025, according to the Department of Real Estate Registration at the Ministry of Justice.

The weekly bulletin showed that total sales contracts for residential units reached QR 124,490,727 ($34.2m).

Properties traded included empty lands, houses, residential buildings, commercial-residential buildings, shops, and commercial buildings, reflecting the diversity of property market activity.

Sales were concentrated across major municipalities including Doha, Al Rayyan, Al Wakra, Al Daayen, Al Shamal, Umm Slal, and Al Khor and Al Thakhira, in addition to activity in high-profile zones such as The Pearl Island, Lusail 69, Al Kharayej, and Ghar Thuaileb.

The figures highlight sustained momentum in Qatar’s real estate sector, which continues to attract investment across both residential and commercial segments.

