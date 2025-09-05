Qatar real estate trading reaches $80.1m in weekly sale

Qatar’s real estate market recorded QR 291,669,985 ($80.1m) in sales contracts registered with the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice during the period from August 24 to 28, 2025, according to the ministry’s latest weekly bulletin.

In addition, the total value of sales contracts for residential units during the same period reached QR41,796,918 ($11.5m).

The bulletin showed that properties traded included vacant lands, homes, residential buildings, commercial buildings, and residential units.

Qatar real estate trading

Sales were concentrated across the municipalities of Al Rayyan, Doha, Al Wakrah, Al Daayen, Umm Salal, Al Khor and Al Dhakira, Al Shamal, and Al Shahaniya. Notable activity was also reported in key areas such as Lusail 69, the Pearl Island, Al Kharayej, Legtaifiya, and Al Gharafa.

For the week of August 17 to 21, real estate transactions registered by the department exceeded QR308m ($84.6m), showing a week-on-week decrease in sales volumes.