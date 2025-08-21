Qatar real estate transactions hit $80.6m in one week

Qatar recorded QR293.6m ($80.6m) in real estate transactions between August 10 and August 14, according to the latest weekly bulletin issued by the Ministry of Justice’s Real Estate Registration Department.

The report showed that QR32.4m ($8.9m) came from the sale of residential units during the same period.

Properties traded included:

Vacant plots of land

Houses

A residential building

A commercial building

A residential structure

Residential units

Qatar real estate this week

Sales activity was concentrated across several municipalities, including Al Rayyan, Doha, Al Wakrah, Al Daayen, Umm Salal, Al Shamal, Al Khor, and Al Thakhira, as well as in key development areas such as The Pearl Island, Lusail 69, and Al Kharayej.

The Ministry of Justice said the weekly bulletin highlights trends in Qatar’s property market, offering transparency and insights into the country’s real estate sector, which continues to play a pivotal role in the national economy.