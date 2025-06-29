Qatar recorded $116m of real estate transactions in a week

The volume of Qatar real estate trading in sales contracts registered with the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice during the period from June 15 to 19 amounted to QR423,674,670 ($116.3m).

The total sales contracts for the real estate bulletin for residential units during the same period reached amounted to QR 59,529,651 ($16.3m).

The weekly bulletin issued by the Department shows that the list of properties traded for sale included:

Vacant lands

Residential homes

Apartment buildings

Commercial buildings

Shops

Residential units

Qatar real estate sales

The sales operations were concentrated in the municipalities of Al Rayyan, Doha, Al Wakrah, Umm Salal, Al Khor and Al Dhakira, Al Dhaayen, and Al Shamal in addition to the areas of the Pearl, Lusail 69, and Ghar Thuaileb.