Qatar residential sales surge 114% in Q2: Report

Doha’s residential property market recorded a sharp rebound in Q2 2025, with transaction values jumping 114 percent year-on-year to QAR 9.23bn, according to the latest Qatar Real Estate Market Review by Knight Frank.

The consultancy said Doha, Al Daayan and Al Wakrah were among the best-performing municipalities. Doha alone registered QAR 3.85bn in transactions, up 126 percent year-on-year, while Al Daayan and Al Wakrah posted increases of 164 percent and 127 percent, respectively.

Apartment sales values rose 3.5 percent year-on-year to QAR 13,270 psm. Lusail’s Waterfront district recorded the highest average apartment prices at QAR 15,131 psm, followed by Viva Bahriya on The Pearl Island at QAR 14,987 psm. Porto Arabia posted the lowest average at QAR 11,696 psm.

Villa values fell by 4 percent year-on-year to QAR 6,745 psm. Abu Hamour recorded the highest average villa price at QAR 8,434 psm, while Al Wukair was the most affordable at QAR 5,667 psm.

The residential land segment also grew, with sales reaching QAR 2.16bn across 598 deals, up 85 percent year-on-year. Umm Salal led the gains with a 218 percent increase in volumes, followed by Doha (134 percent) and Al Wakrah (102 percent).

Faisal Durrani, Partner, Head of Research, MENA, said, “Momentum in Qatar’s residential market is building again following a period of subdued activity after the FIFA 2022 World Cup. As challenges stemming from previously high interest rates and legacy oversupply diminish, we are seeing a positive shift in the market dynamics. The increase in transaction volumes, rising apartment values, and strong land sales activity suggest growing confidence among investors and end-users. As new supply pipelines slow and infrastructure investments continue, particularly in Lusail and surrounding zones, the market is poised for a greater stability the short-medium term.”

Prime offices in demand

Knight Frank said Qatar’s office market has remained relatively stable over the past 12 months, supported by demand from the public sector and growing appetite for high-quality modern space.

Average grade-A office rents stand at QAR 82 psm per month. In Lusail, prime rents have risen by 3.5 percent over the past year, reaching QAR 115 psm in some areas. West Bay – Prime locations continue to achieve rents of up to QAR 109 psm, with the district average at QAR 80 psm.

Adam Stewart, Partner – Head of Qatar at Knight Frank said, “Lusail continues to attract occupiers and establish itself as a next-generation business district with integrated lifestyle and retail offerings. We expect the rising demand for buildings that meet green certification standards, support hybrid working models, and offer smart building technology to continue. This trend mirrors global preferences for ESG-compliant office environments and will likely widen the performance gap between modern and legacy office stock across Doha’s business landscape.”

The hospitality sector added 718 rooms in H1 2025, taking total supply to 41,463, with around 60 percent operated by international brands. Occupancy rose 0.3 percent to 70.7 percent over the past 12 months. Average daily rates slipped 0.2 percent to QAR 454, while RevPAR increased by 2.9 percent to QAR 321.

Oussama El Kadiri, Partner – Head of Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure Advisory said, “Occupancy has continued to grow across all segments, despite a slight increase in supply, driven by demand from regional tourists and business travellers. Upcoming events, such as the launch of Art Basel in 2026 and Formula 1 Qatar in November 2025, and enhanced airlift, are expected to boost international tourism. The country’s commitment to diversifying tourism experiences with high-end shopping, cultural centres such as Msheireb and Katara, and active promotion of conferences and exhibitions, is solidifying Qatar’s position as an international hospitality hub.”

Prime lifestyle retail assets continued to command the highest rents at QAR 272 psm per month, while lifestyle F&B units reached QAR 231 psm.

Visitor arrivals surged 24.6 percent in 2024 to 5.05 million, up from 4 million in 2023. New retail destinations in Lusail, Msheireb and Doha Port have added competition, though projects offering curated tenant mixes, leisure integration and public realm enhancements have outperformed.

Knight Frank said future rental growth will depend on operators’ ability to respond to changing consumer preferences, growing demand for mixed-use, walkable destinations, and the role of placemaking in creating experience-led environments.