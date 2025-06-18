RAK Properties launches Solera apartment community in Downtown Mina District

RAK Properties, Ras Al Khaimah’s publicly listed property developer, has announced the launch of Solera, an apartment community that will form part of the Downtown Mina district on Raha Island.

The development comprises 451 units across three buildings connected by a shared podium. Solera represents the first community within RAK Properties’ Downtown Mina district, which will eventually feature six residential communities upon completion.

Solera: Downtown Mina debut

Downtown Mina will provide access to retail and food and beverage destinations, landscaped parks, covered walkways, and community spaces as part of the wider Mina master plan.

Apartments in Solera range from 386 to 3,104 square feet, with prices starting from AED768,000.

The development includes a 40-metre infinity-edge lap pool, a children’s pool and splash pad, and the Solera Flame Pavilion, an outdoor space with a barbecue kitchen.

Additional facilities include a sculptural garden, telescope corner, hammock garden, skateboard park, and gymnasium. The NOOK, a social lounge and co-working space, will cater to remote workers and entrepreneurs.

“We are proud to launch Solera, the first chapter in the Downtown Mina story. With Solera, we are adding diversity to our product mix and creating new neighborhoods that add to Mina’s overall character. As we continue to pursue the luxury segment elsewhere in our portfolio, Solera and Downtown Mina bring a whole new vibe to Ras Al Khaimah. Younger, edgier, and designed to appeal to work-from-anywhere professionals and entrepreneurs, Solera will contribute to the changing narrative around the Emirate as more and more investors see its real estate market appeal,” Sameh Muhtadi, Chief Executive Officer of RAK Properties said.

“As we reach the midpoint of our twentieth anniversary year, RAK Properties is making good progress with its 2025 product launch pipeline, a period in which we have launched Mirasol, SKAI, Anantara Mina Ras Al Khaimah Residences, and ENTA in partnership with Hive and A.R.M Holding. This is also a year in which we are focusing on delivery – with over 3,000 homes under construction, we are targeting the handover of more than 800 to customers this year. As attention continues to focus on the future opening of the Wynn Resort, we are well placed to deliver more homes in RAK before Q1 2027 than any other developer operating in the Emirate. This will ensure that investors see immediate gains from the introduction of this major resort,” he added.

RAK Properties is focusing on delivery this year, with over 3,000 homes under construction. The company targets the handover of more than 800 homes to customers in 2025.

Sales for Solera begin at 10 AM on Saturday, June 21, at the Mandarin Oriental Jumeirah, Dubai. Pre-registration is available on the official website.