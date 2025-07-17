RAK real estate: Al Hamra launches $871mn residential developments Al Hamra Greens, Aila Homes

Al Hamra, the lifestyle developer and real estate investment company in Ras Al Khaimah, has launched two residential developments, Al Hamra Greens and Aila Homes, with a combined investment value exceeding AED 3 billion.

The launch event took place on July 5 at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, welcoming over 1,000 brokers and industry stakeholders.

Al Hamra launches 2 luxury communities

Both projects are located in Al Hamra Village and highlight the developer’s focus on design-led, high-quality living.

Al Hamra Greens is a wellness-centric community inspired by Scandinavian design and rooted in the philosophy of ‘Reconnect with Living’.

Located opposite RAK Central, it offers views of RAK’s urban hub, the Al Hamra Championship Golf Course, and Wynn Al Marjan Island.

The project comprises 1,754 apartments in 1- to 3-bedroom layouts, all with private balconies for indoor-outdoor living.

Starting from AED 1.2 million, the development includes lush gardens, BBQ terraces, paddle tennis and basketball courts, jogging and cycling tracks, kids’ play zones, a pet park, a wellness spa, and a gym with panoramic views.

Over 38 per cent of the project sold out within 24 hours of launch.

Aila Homes features 200 upscale 3- and 4-bedroom townhouses with modern architecture, spacious layouts, private gardens, and direct access to community facilities.

More than 50 per cent sold before the official launch, reflecting strong demand for ready-to-move family homes in the emirate.

Group CEO Benoy Kurien said: “These launches respond directly to growing customer demand for meaningful, nature-rooted lifestyles and community living. They mark a key milestone in Al Hamra’s growth journey and our commitment to delivering value-driven developments.”

Residents of both communities will benefit from the wider Al Hamra ecosystem, including a championship golf course, a 220-berth marina, and luxury hospitality assets like Waldorf Astoria, The Ritz-Carlton, Sofitel, and Al Hamra Village Hotel & Residences.

The developer is expanding into ultra-luxury with Waldorf Astoria Residences, Ras Al Khaimah, The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Al Wadi Desert, and its first Dubai project, reinforcing its position as a key player in the UAE’s real estate sector.