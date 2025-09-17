RAK real estate: ATARA Development launches GCC’s first Sheraton residences on Al Marjan Island

ATARA Development has signed an agreement with Marriott International to launch The Residences at the Sheraton Al Marjan Island Resort, marking the first Sheraton-branded residences in the GCC.

The project will be situated on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah.

The beachfront development features 141 units and will be co-located with the Sheraton Al Marjan Island Resort.

The agreement was executed in the presence of dignitaries from Marjan and Marriott, with Arch. Abdulla Al Abdouli, CEO of Marjan, joining ATARA leadership for the signing ceremony.

This development represents ATARA’s expansion into primary property development and serves as the cornerstone of the company’s portfolio.

The firm has planned over 1 million square feet of development in the next two years, building on completed projects in Dubai’s Pearl Jumeirah Island, La Mer South Island, and Dubai Islands.

“We are delighted to welcome ATARA Development and The Residences at Sheraton Al Marjan Island Resort to our vibrant community. Located on the prime shores of Al Marjan Island, this project reflects the caliber of world-class developments we envision for our destination. By combining ATARA’s expertise in luxury residences with Sheraton’s legacy of hospitality excellence, it offers a distinctive proposition for both residents and investors — further strengthening Al Marjan Island’s position as the region’s premier coastal lifestyle hub. We look forward to seeing this landmark project come to life,” Arch. Abdullah Al Abdouli, CEO of Marjan said in a statement.

Al Marjan Island continues to experience growth in both residential markets and tourism sectors.

The Ras Al Khaimah economy is projected to grow by an average of 4 per cent annually from 2024 to 2027, attracting hospitality and real estate operators.

The Residences at Sheraton Al Marjan Island Resort will feature modern architecture, interiors, and over 50 amenities.

ATARA Development will franchise in-house hospitality services to provide resort-style living aligned with Sheraton brand standards. The residences will showcase Sheraton’s design approach, incorporating fluid spaces with a distinctive style.

“For ATARA, this flagship project marks a defining moment as we establish our identity in the UAE’s real estate market — one that goes far beyond bricks and mortar. It paves the way for a future built on prime, strategic locations and premium luxury, distinguishing us in a competitive landscape. More than just our first development, it represents a new chapter where we craft complete lifestyle ecosystems, not just homes. Our vision for The Residences at Sheraton Al Marjan Island reflects the aspirations of discerning clients and what they truly desire — a benchmark project that will deliver an experience they can look forward to with confidence,” Umid Bazarov, Chief Operating Officer of ATARA Development added.

ATARA’s in-house construction team will handle project execution, covering structural work and finishing details to meet quality and sophistication standards.

“The Residences at Sheraton Al Marjan Island Resort mark a strategic milestone in our global residential portfolio. As the first Sheraton residences in the GCC, this development will champion the brand’s rich history of service and legacy of fostering connections. We are delighted to collaborate with ATARA Development to bring this vision to life and deliver the Sheraton experience that reflects a sense of belonging, accomplishment, and fulfillment for the residents,” Sandeep Walia, Chief Operating Officer, Middle East and Luxury, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Marriott International concluded.

The development represents one of a limited number of Sheraton-branded residences worldwide, positioning it as a waterfront living opportunity on Al Marjan Island.