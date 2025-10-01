RAK real estate: Source of Fate launches new $708mn Miraggio Waterfront project on Al Marjan Island

Source of Fate, a real estate developer in the UAE under the Wheel of Fate Group, has launched ‘Miraggio,’ a waterfront residential project valued at AED2.6 billion on the central islet of Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah.

The development is positioned beside Wynn Al Marjan Island and offers connections to Ras Al Khaimah City Centre, Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, and Dubai.

The launch comes as Ras Al Khaimah’s real estate market expands at a CAGR of 10.05 per cent to 2030.

810-Unit Miraggio Development unveiled in Ras Al Khaimah by Source of Fate properties

Miraggio comprises 810 units, including studios, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments ranging from 420 to 3,026 sq. ft.

The units feature open-plan layouts, fitted kitchens, floor-to-ceiling windows, and views of the Arabian Gulf. The development incorporates energy-efficient smart technologies.

“We are pleased to launch Miraggio in Ras Al Khaimah, an Emirate rapidly establishing itself as a premier destination for luxury living, driven by its natural coastlines, growing infrastructure, and investor-friendly environment. Miraggio, with its range of features, including its location near the Wynn Resort, caters to the needs of individuals seeking an exceptional lifestyle. The project reflects our ambition to create high-end innovative developments, while addressing the growing demands of residents living in the Emirate,” Dr. Majid Jack Hsiung, Founder and CEO of Source of Fate Properties said.

Source of Fate has partnered with Savills as the sales partner for Miraggio. The partnership aims to reach local and international investors using Savills’ network to position the development among buyers worldwide.

“We are proud to be a part of this exceptional residential development. Miraggio provides a lifestyle ecosystem that international buyers are seeking today. It is strategically positioned within a rapidly growing tourism and investment hub that offers strong investment potential, high rental yields, and long-term value appreciation. With a focus on excellence and trust, we look forward to driving its sales success,” Andrew Cummings, Head of Residential Agency at Savills added.

The development includes a retail podium and amenities such as an infinity pool, gym and wellness centre, recreational areas and private beach lounges.

Source of Fate Properties has delivered projects on time with a focus on quality and craftsmanship, creating developments with design and execution that set them apart in the market.