Ras Al Khaimah premium residences with co-working spaces see rising demand: Report

The trend stems from investors and professionals seeking flexible, business-ready living environments, which is transforming the luxury real estate market in the UAE.

Research from Mordor Intelligence confirms this shift, projecting the UAE co-working space market to grow by over 43 per cent by 2029.

In response, luxury residential developers are incorporating business facilities within high-end properties, enabling residents to work from home whilst maintaining luxury standards.

Shubam Aggarwal, Chairman and Co-owner of The Luxe Developers, said: “Traditionally, luxury residences have been associated with leisure and exclusivity. However, with remote work and global entrepreneurship on the rise, affluent buyers are now prioritising developments that support their professional needs as much as their lifestyle aspirations. Investors and professionals are no longer looking at luxury properties solely as homes or holiday residences; they want spaces that enable them to work efficiently while enjoying an ultra-luxurious lifestyle.”

The firm has launched two projects on Al Marjan Island – the sold-out Oceano development and the recently unveiled La Mazzoni project, valued at AED 2.3 billion.

La Mazzoni offers fully furnished luxury residences designed for ultra-high-net-worth individuals who require professional working spaces within their residential community.

“With La Mazzoni, we have designed fully furnished luxury residences that meet the demands of a new generation of global business leaders who expect top-tier co-working facilities within their private residence community. In addition to world-class amenities, we have carefully crafted co-working spaces inspired by nature to curate an environment that blurs the boundaries between personal sanctuary and a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem,” Aggarwal added.

Ras Al Khaimah’s investment boom

As co-working spaces expand throughout the UAE, Ras Al Khaimah is becoming a destination where business and leisure intersect, creating opportunities for investors and entrepreneurs seeking property that accommodates both lifestyle and professional requirements.

The emirate has positioned itself as an investment hub, offering high-end developments in a more exclusive environment.

Market analysts report price increases of up to 60 per cent in the emirate, driven by investor confidence and planned mega-developments.

Siddharta Banerji, Managing Director and Co-owner of The Luxe Developers, explained: “The future of luxury real estate is about creating homes that are more than just a place to live; they must cater to every aspect of modern life, including business and productivity. This is why La Mazzoni offers fully equipped workspaces alongside world-class leisure amenities. Integrated co-working spaces in La Mazzoni are built to foster networks where like-minded resident entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, and creatives can cross paths. Our co-working spaces are designed to inspire ideas and future collaborations.”

“Ras Al Khaimah is no longer just a second-home destination; it is now the primary choice for modern investors seeking a lifestyle destination that offers the versatility of a personal retreat combined with a professional hub,” Banerji concluded.