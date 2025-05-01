Ras Al Khaimah property market set to double by 2030 amid tourism boom

Ras Al Khaimah’s residential property stock is on track to double by the end of 2030, with more than 11,000 new units scheduled for completion, according to a report by Savills.

The emirate has recorded over AED11 billion in sales transaction values in 2024, with significant momentum in the market since the pandemic.

Off-plan sales have dominated transactions, while communities such as Al Marjan Island, Mina Al Arab, and Al Hamra have experienced increases in capital values and rents since 2022.

“There is a growing demand for premium residential offerings in RAK. Branded residences now make up 32 per cent of the anticipated supply on Al Marjan Island, reflecting buyer appetite for well-located, lifestyle-led investments,” Andrew Cummings, Head of Residential Agency at Savills Middle East said.

The report highlights the Sunshine Bay development on Al Marjan Island as a prime example of market momentum.

Launched in late 2024 with Savills as master agents, all 240 units sold within three months, achieving average prices exceeding AED2,200 per sq ft. British investors represented more than 40 per cent of buyers among the 37 nationalities who purchased units.

Savills is set to launch the Anantara Mina Ras Al Khaimah Residences in April 2025, featuring 84 units including luxury suites, apartments and duplex sky villas.

Prices will start from AED2.2 million, with a 60/40 payment plan and handover expected in Q3 2028.

The property market expansion coincides with growth in tourism. Ras Al Khaimah welcomed 1.28 million tourists in 2024, representing a 5.1 per cent increase compared to 2023.

The visitor mix was evenly split between international and domestic tourists, with 661,000 air arrivals marking a 28 per cent year-on-year increase.

Tourism in the emirate has shown consistent growth since 2020, supported by beach resorts, desert landscapes, and activities around Jebel Jais, the UAE’s highest peak.

A major catalyst for growth is the development of Wynn Al Marjan Island, the UAE’s first integrated resort with a commercial gaming operator’s licence.

The project, set to open in 2027, will span 62 hectares on Al Marjan Island and feature 1,542 rooms and suites, 225,000 sq ft of gaming space, 15,000 sq m of retail, and entertainment facilities.

The potential economic impact is substantial, with analysts noting that if UAE gaming revenue reaches 1.6 per cent of GDP – comparable to Singapore – it could generate more than AED 20 billion in revenue.

While historically dependent on Dubai for luxury amenities, Ras Al Khaimah is developing its own offerings.

These include the Ritz-Carlton Al Wadi’s Zuma winter pop-up and improved education options.

In the 2023/24 academic year, seven schools received a ‘good’ rating from the Ministry of Education, up from three the previous year.

The British School Al Hamra became the only school in the Northern Emirates to achieve a ‘very good’ rating.

“RAK’s evolution is now beyond tourism alone. We’re seeing the pieces come together, infrastructure, education, entertainment, and residential development, which together make a compelling case for long-term investment and growth,” Rachael Kennerley, Head of Research at Savills Middle East added.