Ras Al Khaimah real estate transactions soar 118% to $4.1bn

RAK Central is being positioned as Ras Al Khaimah’s next major investment hub , offering early-stage opportunities similar to Dubai’s Downtown in its formative years.

Backed by soaring demand, rising property values, and transformative mega-projects, the district is attracting strategic investors looking to secure assets before mainstream maturity drives prices higher.

Ras Al Khaimah’s property sector posted a 118 per cent surge in transactions in 2024, with volumes climbing to AED15.08bn ($4.1bn) compared to AED6.94bn ($1.9bn) in 2023.

Ras Al Khaimah real estate

In the first quarter of 2025 alone, residential prices jumped 39 per cent year-on-year, fuelled by appetite for luxury and branded residences on Al Marjan Island and in emerging destinations like RAK Central.

Looking ahead, the emirate’s economy is projected to expand at around 4 per cent annually through 2027, supported by real estate, tourism, and investments such as the upcoming Wynn Al Marjan Island resort.

Analysts expect residential prices to climb 8–12 per cent in 2025, while off-plan units in growth zones are launching at entry prices up to 20 per cent below completed homes, with potential appreciation of more than 20 per cent at handover.

Much like Downtown Dubai in its early days, RAK Central is a ground-floor opportunity. Supported by infrastructure upgrades, the expansion of RAK Economic Zone, and destination projects that will draw global attention, the district offers investors both attractive rental yields and capital appreciation potential.