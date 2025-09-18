Ras Al Khaimah to host inaugural global real estate investment summit in October 2025

Ras Al Khaimah is set to take centre stage in October as the UAE strengthens its status as a global magnet for property investment with the launch of the first International Real Estate Investment Summit (IREIS) , scheduled for October 30–31.

The two-day event, organised by Cityscape and hosted at Al Hamra International Exhibition and Conference Centre, will bring together investors, developers, and policymakers to unlock high-value real estate opportunities.

Discussions will cover global capital flows, sustainable urban models, and the innovations reshaping the future of property.

Ras Al Khaimah real estate

Global real estate investment turnover is forecast to grow 27 per cent to $952bn in 2025, surpassing $1tn by 2026, according to Savills.

The UAE is already benefiting from this trend, with $45.6bn in FDI in 2024, up 48.7 per cent year-on-year, with real estate accounting for nearly 7.8 per cent of greenfield project values.

Dubai recorded AED326bn ($89bn) in transactions in the first half of 2025, a 39 per cent year-on-year increase, with new investors rising by 22 per cent.

Residential and prime-segment sales continue to accelerate, while rental yields remain among the highest globally.

Between 2014 and 2024, international property transactions in the UAE increased 106 per cent, underscoring the country’s rising global appeal.

Currently, 66 per cent of all UAE property transactions are from international buyers, reflecting strong overseas demand.

Since the announcement of Wynn Al Marjan Island in 2022 — the region’s first integrated resort — international purchases in Ras Al Khaimah have grown at a compound annual rate of 9.2 per cent through 2025.

Interest now extends beyond Al Marjan Island to Al Hamra Village, Mina, and central RAK.

On Al Marjan Island alone, international investors account for 68 per cent of total investment volumes, compared with 32 per cent from UAE-based buyers, highlighting the emirate’s global draw.

Supported by Marjan, Al Hamra, RAK Hospitality Holding, and RAK Properties the debut IREIS will position Ras Al Khaimah as a hub for cross-border capital flows and luxury-driven real estate.

With Cityscape’s expertise in convening global industry leaders, the summit promises to be a pivotal moment where global ambition meets regional growth, innovation, and lifestyle transformation.