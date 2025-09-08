REEF Developments to eliminate down payment for salaried UAE residents

by Staff Writer

The company launches a CSR initiative,​ titled ‘The -20 By REEF’, aiming to make home ownership more accessible

Image: Shutterstock

UAE developer REEF Luxury Developments has launched a new Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program, titled ‘The -20 By REEF’, whereby it aims to make home ownership more accessible, without the 20 per cent down payment required by developers.​

The limited-time opportunity is tailored to support UAE-based salaried professionals. The initiative is in line with the country’s vision and driven by a deep understanding of the challenges faced by salaried residents.

More than one million salaried UAE residents have stable, productive lives, yet remain unable to own a home due to this upfront financial barrier.

Samer Ambar, Co-Founder & CEO of REEF Luxury Developments

Samer Ambar, Co-Founder & CEO of REEF Luxury Developments​, said: “This initiative is not a promotion. It’s a purpose-driven solution that reflects our commitment to unlocking access to homeownership for UAE residents.

“We see this initiative as a transformational step in turning aspiration into reality, making the dream of home ownership an achievable journey for the UAE salaried residents.”

The program allows eligible residents to purchase off-plan homes through Shariah-compliant financing with affordable monthly instalments, thus eliminating the need for a 20 per cent down payment.​

The launch of ‘The -20 By REEF’ is yet another innovation by the company in real estate. It follows a series of successful developments known for their patented climate-controlled sunken balconies and winter gardens.

