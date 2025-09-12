Riyadh launches Real Estate Balance Platform to offer citizens residential land at capped prices

The Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) has launched the Real Estate Balance Platform (Tawazoun), enabling citizens to apply for planned and developed residential land plots in Riyadh at capped prices of SAR1,500 ($400) per square metre.

The move follows directives from Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to ensure balance in Riyadh’s real estate sector.

Under the initiative, the RCRC will provide citizens with between 10,000 and 40,000 residential plots annually for the next five years.

Riyadh real estate

Applications can be submitted via the official platform until October 23, 2025. Eligible applicants must be either married or over the age of 25, have resided in Riyadh for at least three years, and must not already own real estate.

RCRC stated that applicants will face restrictions on resale or transfer. The land cannot be sold, mortgaged, or disposed of for 10 years, except when mortgaging is required to finance construction.

If the land is not developed within that period, it will be recovered, and the purchase price reimbursed.

The commission also stressed that application timing does not affect eligibility and that registration does not guarantee approval. It added that tawazoun.rcrc.gov.sa is the sole official digital channel for applications, with no intermediaries authorised to act on its behalf.