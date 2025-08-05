EXCLUSIVE: Rosewood to open landmark ultra-luxury hotel and residences in Dubai by 2029

Slated for a 2029 opening, Rosewood Dubai will mark the brand’s first property in the emirate and will feature both a 195-key hotel and an adjacent residential offering, the inaugural Rosewood- branded residences in Dubai .

The project is being delivered in partnership with H&H, a leading developer based in the UAE, and owned by Bright Start, a distinguished real estate investment company with a curated luxury portfolio.

Rosewood’s debut in Dubai

Set within Peninsula Dubai, an upcoming destination in one of the city’s most exclusive waterfront districts, the 640,104-square-foot (9.95 hectares) project will combine contemporary architecture with curated lifestyle experiences that reflect Rosewood’s philosophy of A Sense of Place.

Radha Arora, President of Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, said: “Our vision is to create an ultra-luxury destination that is not only anchored in exceptional design and service but also in human connection and purpose. Rosewood Dubai is a vital part of our expansion in the Middle East and will reflect our A Sense of Place® philosophy, celebrating the city’s vibrant energy while offering a new expression of modern luxury lifestyle.”

Rosewood Dubai aims to become a cultural and social hub, offering guests and residents a collection of distinctive experiences. The hotel will feature a private beach and beach club, a dedicated wellness center, immersive art and music programming, and four dining venues.

The property will also include eight private garden villas and a specially designed Explorers Club for younger guests.

Beyond its hospitality offerings, the project introduces a high-end residential estate consisting of a tower with 63 residences and five exclusive beachfront villas. Residents will have access to amenities including a spa and movement studio, a private cinema, library, lounge, padel court, and 24-hour concierge service.

Miltos Bosinis, CEO of H&H, said: “At H&H, we consistently strive to pioneer new standards by creating developments that shape the real estate landscape of the city. Our aim with Rosewood Dubai is to offer something truly unique – blending architectural and design genius, the inherent prestige of the Rosewood brand, the bespoke amenities of both the hotel and the residences, and the one-of-a-kind experience this distinctive destination provides.”

Peninsula Dubai: A new chapter in waterfront living

Peninsula Dubai is being developed as a major new landmark along the Dubai coastline. According to Bright Start, the introduction of Rosewood into the development reinforces its positioning as an ultra-premium destination for both visitors and residents.

Shahab Lutfi, CEO of Bright Start, said: “Our commitment extends beyond redefining industry standards; we are dedicated to generating substantial value and contributing strategically to Dubai’s growth. The realisation of Peninsula Dubai represents a pivotal asset in our portfolio, with the introduction of Rosewood Dubai further solidifying its position as a landmark destination.”

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts currently manages 39 unique hotels, resorts, and residences across 23 countries, with iconic properties including The Carlyle in New York and Hôtel de Crillon in Paris.

The upcoming Dubai opening reflects the brand’s continued global expansion and increasing presence in the Middle East.