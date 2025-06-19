ROSHN Group launches first phase of sales for Aldanah community in Dhahran

Three weeks after breaking ground in its 2,000-residence Aldanah project in the Eastern Province of Dhahran, ROSHN Group has launched the first phase of sales, offering more than 1,000 high-quality modern homes within an integrated community.

Saudi Arabia’s leading real estate developer, a PIF company, said the first phase offers nine floor plans and two distinct facade types, including duplexes and standard villas. Premium villas with five bedrooms, positioned near a green spine, are also available.

Strategically located at the confluence of Dammam, Dhahran, and Al Khobar, Aldanah is adjacent to King Abdulaziz Road and just 35 minutes from Dammam’s King Fahd International Airport.

Sustainable living with ROSHN’s Aldanah project

Dr Khalid Johar, ROSHN Group Acting Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We continue to build on the momentum of Aldanah community’s groundbreaking as we reach another milestone with the first phase of sales.

“The strategic location of Aldanah and its regionally inspired designs, combined with the integrated amenities and the sustainable green spine, reflect ROSHN Group’s commitment to developing destinations that enhance quality of life and contribute to the achievement of Saudi Vision 2030 objectives.”

Aldanah is being designed to offer residents vibrant and healthy lifestyles while fostering the growth of family-friendly communities. Amenities include mosques, community centres, retail and commercial areas, and schools. More than 145,000 sqm of the project’s total area will be dedicated to urban green space, accompanied by naturally shaded and pedestrian-friendly living streets.

Residents will also benefit from ROSHN’s acclaimed community management, maintenance, and scheduled services for public amenities through the community app.