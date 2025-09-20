ROSHN unveils SEDRA 5 in Riyadh, adding 2,000 homes to flagship community

ROSHN Group has launched SEDRA 5 in Riyadh, adding more than 2,000 homes to its flagship community.

The new phase includes 700 units in the first release, green spaces, amenities, and modern designs aligned with Saudi Vision 2030.

PIF-owned ROSHN Group said the new project phase will cover 1.3 million square metres within the wider 20 million square metre SEDRA development, the fifth phase includes over 600,000 square metres of open and green spaces.

ROSHN unveils SEDRA 5 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

It is located near ROSHN Front, the group’s shopping, hospitality, and commercial hub.

The initial sales release of SEDRA 5 comprises more than 700 units across 10 floorplans, with two façade options in multiple colour variations. Buyers can choose from townhouses, duplexes, and standalone villas.

Jason Margetts, Group Chief Sales Officer at ROSHN Group, said: “We are pleased to present the latest phase of SEDRA, our flagship community that exemplifies ROSHN Group’s vision of modern living.

“SEDRA stands as a true reflection of innovation, combining cutting-edge design with best-in-class amenities, creating a vibrant and connected community.

“These thoughtfully designed homes are perfect for those seeking a dynamic and elevated lifestyle. As SEDRA Community continues to grow, we are proud to contribute to the goals of Vision 2030 by advancing homeownership and enhancing the quality of life for residents.”

SEDRA 5 benefits from excellent connectivity, with access via Airport Road and close proximity to Metro Stations F2 and A7. It provides direct links to key Riyadh destinations including Princess Nourah University, Imam Mohammed Ibn Saud University, and King Khalid International Airport.

The homes follow the Salmani architectural style, combining Saudi heritage with modern design through the use of advanced materials, engineering, and technology.

In addition, ROSHN Group provides comprehensive community management services to maintain public spaces and support long-term property value.