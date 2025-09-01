RRS International Development breaks ground on $100m NH Collection Ras Al Khaimah Al Marjan Island

RRS International Development has broken ground on the $100 million NH Collection Ras Al Khaimah Al Marjan Island Hotel & Apartments, bringing the NH Collection Hotels & Resorts brand to the emirate for the first time.

The mixed-use development, created in partnership with Minor Hotels, follows the brand’s debut in Dubai with a Palm Jumeirah property and reflects growing demand for branded residences in Ras Al Khaimah.

Oversubscribed at launch, the project features 121 hotel keys and 36 branded apartments. It combines hospitality-led living with contemporary residential design, offering sea views, tropical-inspired interiors, and luxury amenities.

“This groundbreaking is more than the start of construction—it’s the beginning of a new chapter,” said Rakesh Mirchandani, Co-Founder of RRS International Development. “Oversubscribed at launch, we are grateful for the investor confidence shown in both the NH Collection brand and Ras Al Khaimah’s emergence as a world-class lifestyle destination.”

The project is designed by Arkiplan Consulting Architects & Engineers, with interiors by B8 Architectural Prospective Drawings Services. HMK Engineering Consultants is serving as Architect of Record, Innovate Project Development as Project Manager, and Atlas Star Piling Foundation as contractor for enabling works.

The development has already received several accolades, including Best Mixed-Use Development and Best Mixed-Use Architecture at the 2025–2026 Arabian Property Awards, as well as Best Hospitality Project at the Architecture Leaders Awards.

Co-Founder Sanjay Narayandas Dhawan said, “We see Ras Al Khaimah at a turning point. With multi-billion-dirham investments in tourism and leisure, including upcoming gaming resorts, the emirate is attracting a new wave of international attention. This development aligns with that momentum, setting a new benchmark for branded residences and hospitality-led living in the region.”