RRS International Development’s NH Collection Ras Al Khaimah Al Marjan Island Hotel & Apartments Exceeds Expectations

In a move that underscores the booming appeal of branded residences in the UAE, RRS International Development has entered Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah, with the NH Collection Ras Al Khaimah Al Marjan Island Hotel & Apartments project. Developed in partnership with global hospitality group Minor, the flagship project was oversubscribed at the Expression of Interest (EOI) stage, an early indicator of investor confidence and growing demand for branded residences in the UAE’s northern emirates. With escrow accounts now in place, the development is moving toward a sell-out phase.

With a project valuation exceeding $100 million, and prices starting at AED 1.65 million (approx. $452,000), this mixed-use development reflects rising demand for well-designed, professionally managed, lifestyle-led real estate. The development comprises 120 hotel keys and 36 fully serviced branded residences, offering a diverse range of unit configurations – from smart one-bed units (starting at 410 sq ft) to premium apartments (starting at 850 sq ft), featuring private jacuzzis and panoramic views.

Strategically located just 45 minutes from Dubai International Airport and minutes from Ras Al Khaimah Airport, the NH Collection property is designed for both investors and residents. Ras Al Khaimah’s rising status as a leisure and investment hotspot, propelled by upcoming hospitality, infrastructure, and gaming mega-projects, adds to the project’s value proposition.

“We saw a clear opportunity to bring a globally recognised hospitality brand to a destination on the rise,” says Rakesh Mirchandani, Co-Founder of RRS International Development and Partner at RRS Capital Management. “This isn’t just another project—it’s our commitment to raising the bar for branded living in Ras Al Khaimah and we are very grateful to the RAK leadership for laying such a strong foundation. It reflects our vision of creating high-quality, sophisticated developments in collaboration with world-class partners.”

Mirchandani explained how the company’s market knowledge helped the developers in creating a unique project. “With deep roots in the market, we understand what today’s investors and buyers are looking for, whether it’s strong rental yields, smart pricing, or a well-managed lifestyle destination. This project delivers on all fronts.”

Positioned as a lifestyle-driven destination, the NH Collection Ras Al Khaimah Al Marjan Island Hotel & Apartments raises the bar with a compelling set of luxury amenities. The list of standout lifestyle amenities include two infinity pools – including an architecturally striking see-through podium-level pool and an exclusive rooftop pool, a sky bar, a dramatic pool deck, and a 4-metre-high DJ booth. For active and wellness-focused guests, the property also offers a fun space with a golf and sports simulator.

The tropical-chic design, helmed by Arkiplan, in collaboration with HMK Engineering Consultants, and interior designers – B8 Architecture, brings vibrant character and artistic flair to every corner. From larger-than-life gorilla statues to immersive art installations, the development delivers Instagram-worthy moments and curated living experiences designed to appeal to a new generation of global luxury travellers.

Minor Group, known for brands like Anantara and Avani, will manage both the fine dining venues and concierge services under the NH Collection banner.

Backed by RRS Capital Management, RRS International Development brings a vertically integrated approach to real estate, combining land acquisition, in-house design, and full turnkey delivery. This model has enabled fast, high-quality execution, as seen in the strong market response and in its recent nomination for Best Hotel Design Concept at the Commercial Interior Design Awards 2025.

“At RRS, we are proud to be part of the history being created in this remarkable region. We are deeply thankful to the visionary leadership of the UAE’s rulers. We truly believe the UAE is a land of opportunity—where dreams turn into reality,” says Sanjay Narayandas Dhawan, Co-Founder of RRS International Development and Partner at RRS Capital Management. “The UAE’s visionary policies and infrastructure create a powerful platform for growth, making it a safe haven for global investment. We’re actively exploring joint ventures and land acquisitions, with Ras Al Khaimah emerging as the next major frontier.”

Marjan Island is emerging as the UAE’s next major destination for real estate, tourism, and leisure investment. With government-led incentives, pro-investor policies, and a strong focus on sustainable tourism, the island is attracting major international attention.

“The Marjan leadership has ensured a very progressive governance, investor friendly initiatives, and a clear focus on sustainable tourism and development. With branded residences here expected to deliver strong rental yields and capital appreciation—often upwards of 8–10% annually—it’s fast becoming one of the most compelling real estate opportunities in the region,” said Rajesh Mirchandani, Co-Founder, RRS International Development.

Sameer Sharad Ved, Co-Founder, RRS International Development sums it up: “The project’s early success signals investor trust in the RAK market especially with the thriving and booming growth of Marjan. With upcoming leisure & gaming resorts, increased infrastructure investment, and government-led tourism efforts, the emirate is attracting international attention. The RRS vision is aligned with this momentum, and our NH Collection Ras Al Khaimah Al Marjan Island Hotel & Apartments project will offer a holistic investment proposition with strong rental yields and seamless management in partnership with our hospitality partner Minor Group.”

For more information and inquiries, please reach out at +971 52 898 0999