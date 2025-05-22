Saudi Arabia’s AWJ Investment acquires 40% stake in Oud Real Estate

Saudi Arabia-based AWJ Investment, a subsidiary of AWJ Holding, announced the acquisition of a 40 per cent stake in Oud Real Estate.

The strategic partnership is set to drive the development of branded residential, commercial, and hospitality projects, with projected investments exceeding SAR 8 billion over the next five years, the company said.

This collaboration combines AWJ’s financial expertise with Oud’s innovative approach to creating lifestyle destinations that celebrate Saudi heritage.

Since its establishment in 2016, Oud Real Estate has earned acclaim for its culturally infused, design-forward developments that reflect the evolving urban landscape of Saudi Arabia.

Abdulaziz Al-Mousa, CEO of AWJ Holding, said Saudi Arabia is experiencing a renaissance in urban development, emphasising cultural preservation, sustainability, and cohesive design.

“Oud Real Estate has demonstrated a profound understanding of this transformation. We are excited to collaborate with them to enhance their growth and contribute to the creation of dynamic, forward-thinking urban environments,” he said.

Arc Mohammed Al-Duraibi, Founder and Managing Director of Oud Real Estate, said the collaboration marks a pivotal moment for the company.

“It is a strategic initiative that will accelerate our expansion plans and reinforce our position in the luxury real estate sector,” he said.