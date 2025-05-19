Saudi property developer OSUS set to unveil landmark mixed-use project in Riyadh

Anticipation is mounting as Saudi Arabia’s OSUS Real Estate Company prepares to announce a landmark 103,104sqm mixed-use development at an exclusive event on May 20 at anb arena in Riyadh.

The architectural icon, strategically located in the heart of Riyadh, is set to transform the capital’s skyline with innovative designs across residential, commercial, hospitality, retail, and entertainment spaces.

The ambitious project embodies the “ten-minute city” concept, prioritising ease of mobility while incorporating extensive green spaces — underscoring OSUS’s commitment to sustainability and exceptional living experiences.

Established in 2006, OSUS has built a formidable reputation in Saudi Arabia’s competitive real estate market. The Riyadh-based developer has successfully delivered more than 11 residential and commercial projects to date, covering a total area of 51,000 square metres with built-up areas exceeding 130,000 square metres.

The upcoming development features 627 residential units spanning 82,370sqm, alongside 46,854sqm of commercial space designed to the highest standards. The project includes an elegant 18,038sqm four-star hotel rising 10 stories, complemented by 30,224sqm of branded residences across 22 stories. Additionally, 15,426sqm of retail space will create vibrant lifestyle opportunities for residents and visitors alike.

OSUS consistently delivers developments that seamlessly blend functionality with forward-thinking design. Their latest project appears set to raise the bar for mixed-use developments in the Kingdom.

The development’s strategic location in Riyadh’s heart ensures stunning views of the city while providing convenient access to key amenities. Offices within the complex are being designed to exceptional standards, catering to the evolving needs of Saudi businesses and international corporations.

Green spaces feature prominently throughout the development, creating tranquil environments amidst the urban setting and reinforcing OSUS’s dedication to sustainability principles.

“We develop and build for a better tomorrow for the next generation,” states OSUS in its corporate materials, emphasising values of transparency, trust, quality, agility and commitment to Saudi Arabia’s economic transformation.

The company’s portfolio encompasses a diverse range of ventures, including residential complexes like OSUS Alpha and OSUS Edge, commercial developments such as OD Tower and OD Office, as well as retail spaces including Abu Bakr Mall and Anas Bin Malek Mall.

The project aligns with OSUS’s stated vision of “shaping tomorrow’s landscape beyond boundaries” and supports Saudi Arabia’s ambitious Vision 2030 initiative, which aims to diversify the economy and create vibrant urban environments.

With its innovative approach to sustainable development, commitment to exceptional experiences, and focus on creating integrated lifestyle opportunities, the upcoming OSUS architectural icon represents a significant advancement in Saudi Arabia’s urban transformation journey.

The May 20 announcement will reveal comprehensive details about the project’s architectural vision, sustainability features, timeline, and investment opportunities, firmly establishing OSUS’s continued leadership in Saudi Arabia’s dynamic real estate sector.