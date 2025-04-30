Saudi real estate: Armani Residences Diriyah on sale now

An Armani branded real estate project in Saudi Arabia has launched sales to bring upscale villa properties to Diriyah.

Diriyah Company launched sales of the Armani Residences Diriyah, marking the debut of the first branded residences by the prestigious Italian design house, Armani in Saudi Arabia.

Situated in Diriyah Square, the 15 limited-edition residences will feature bespoke interiors individually curated by the iconic Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani, offering a unique living experience in the heart of Diriyah, The City of Earth.

Armani Residences Diriyah in Saudi Arabia

Located near the new Armani Hotel Diriyah that broke ground in November 2024, Armani Residences Diriyah comprises three distinct design concepts:

The Palm Residences

The Botanical Residences

The Royal Penthouses

These unique residential offerings range from 1,200 to 1,900sq m and each residence features three-bedroom suites with en-suite bathrooms, luxurious formal living and dining areas, family living and dining rooms, a library and a pool.

All of the residences blend Armani’s signature design with the rich Najdi architecture, celebrating the centuries-old heritage of Diriyah.

The individual residences are connected via an iconic “Tower of Light” staircase and will be fully furnished and outfitted by Armani/Casa, including custom-made kitchens and bathroom fittings.

They also offer a lobby, private elevator and direct access from a dedicated underground car park.

The Royal Penthouses feature state-of-the-art outdoor amenities, including:

Private pool

Yoga terrace

Cabana

Barbecue facilities

Landscaped terraces

As part of the Armani Residences Diriyah offering, residents will enjoy exclusive access to all premium Armani Hotel Diriyah facilities, including Armani Hotel swimming pool, Armani Hotel gym, business lounge and The Armani Study, and Armani in-house dining.

Additionally, residents will also benefit from an array of services covered by an annual fee, including 24-hour concierge, valet parking, a complimentary buggy chauffeur service between the residence and hotel, a dedicated management team, and routine preventative maintenance—including daily plunge pool upkeep.

Owners will furthermore benefit from exclusive privileges, including priority reservations for Armani cafés, restaurants, and hotels all over the world; an Armani/Casa specialist assigned for personal shopping and private design consultation; invitations to special Armani/Casa events; and first access to Armani/Casa product launches.

Jerry Inzerillo, Group CEO of Diriyah Company, said: “We are absolutely delighted to offer these exceptional residences for sale—masterfully crafted to embody a perfect fusion of timeless elegance and the profound cultural richness of Najdi heritage.

“Armani’s presence in Diriyah enhances our vision to create a world-class destination that combines luxury living with the rich cultural history of the Kingdom.”

The Armani Residences will be the latest addition to Diriyah’s prestigious collection of branded residences.

These include:

Baccarat Residences Diriyah

Corinthia Residences Diriyah

Raffles Residences Diriyah

The Signature Villas of Raffles Residences Diriyah

The Ritz-Carlton Residences Diriyah

The Signature Collection of Ritz-Carlton Diriyah

In total, there will be 300 branded residences.

Diriyah Company is actively exploring opportunities to bring additional Armani offerings to The City of Earth, further enhancing its dining, retail, and lifestyle experiences.

The Armani Residences in Diriyah is part of Diriyah Company’s comprehensive residential strategy, which aims to provide diverse living opportunities for nearly 100,000 future residents.