Saudi real estate: Chedi launches branded residences in Diriyah with 20 exclusive villas

Chedi Hospitality, in partnership with Diriyah Company , has unveiled The Chedi Residences Wadi Safar, an exclusive collection of 20 branded villas set within the cliffs of Diriyah’s landmark Wadi Safar masterplan.

Designed by the globally renowned Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), the villas mark Chedi Hospitality’s debut branded residences in Saudi Arabia, introducing the brand’s philosophy of cultural authenticity and timeless elegance to one of the Kingdom’s most prestigious destinations.

The four- and five-bedroom villas are carefully integrated into the natural landscape, offering privacy, harmony, and sweeping views over the Greg Norman-designed Signature Golf Course.

The Chedi Residences Wadi Safar in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

Residents will enjoy a five-star resort lifestyle with access to signature dining, wellness sanctuaries, fitness studios, curated retail, and exclusive gathering spaces.

An exclusive residents’ club will feature a lounge, business corner, billiard room, and venues for private events, combining exclusivity with a refined sense of community.

Jerry Inzerillo, Group CEO, Diriyah Company, said: “Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 calls for destinations that honour heritage while embracing the future. At Diriyah, we are proud to partner with Chedi Hospitality to bring this vision to life.

“The Chedi Residences Wadi Safar will not only be an address of prestige, but a lifestyle defined by cultural connection, architectural excellence, and soulful living.”

Stephan Schupbach, CEO of Chedi Hospitality, said: “For Chedi Hospitality, Wadi Safar is a natural expression of our brand essence. Limited to 20 villas, they represent both a rare investment opportunity and the pride of ownership in one of the Kingdom’s most distinguished addresses, combining exclusivity, long-term value, and the global prestige of the Chedi brand.”

The unveiling represents a defining chapter in Chedi Hospitality’s expansion, building on its portfolio in destinations such as Oman, Switzerland, and Montenegro.

Adjacent to a forthcoming 85-key Chedi hotel, the residences blend Najdi traditions with contemporary sophistication.

With direct access to Diriyah and just 25 minutes from King Khalid International Airport — placing 70 per cent of the world’s population within an eight-hour flight — The Chedi Residences Wadi Safar stand out as one of Saudi Arabia’s most exclusive real estate opportunities.