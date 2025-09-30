Saudi real estate: Dar Global and Trump Organisation launch $1bn Trump Plaza Jeddah

Saudi Arabia will have a second Trump-inspired skyscraper after Dar Global unveiled plans to launch Trump Plaza Jeddah in partnership with The Trump Organisation.

The project follows the December 2024 launch of Trump Tower Jeddah.

Strategically located along King Abdulaziz Road in the heart of Jeddah, Trump Plaza Jeddah is valued at more than $1bn.

Trump Tower in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

The development will transform the city’s skyline with a world-class mixed-use community featuring premium residences, serviced apartments, Grade-A office space, and exclusive townhouses.

At the centre of the masterplan will be a Central Park-inspired landscaped spine, running the length of the development and anchoring the residences and serviced apartments, bringing a touch of Manhattan to Jeddah.

The project is designed to integrate living, working, and leisure in one seamless destination.

Offices will sit adjacent to serviced apartments and residences, while thoughtfully designed home offices will be incorporated into private residences. A premium retail courtyard and curated F&B concepts will further enrich the lifestyle offering.

Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of The Trump Organisation, said: “We are honoured to expand our footprint in Saudi Arabia with the Trump Plaza Jeddah. This project embodies our vision of excellence by blending world-class hospitality, modern living, and dynamic business environments.

“Together with Dar Global, we are creating a destination that will set a new benchmark for prestige and innovation in the Kingdom.”

Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global, said: “Trump Plaza Jeddah is a pioneering concept in Saudi Arabia and one of the most ambitious developments Dar Global has undertaken to date. By combining residential, serviced, and office components with a Central Park-inspired landscape, we are delivering a unique lifestyle destination that reflects both Manhattan’s vibrancy and Jeddah’s strategic role as a cultural and commercial hub.”

Trump Plaza Jeddah is positioned to become a defining destination in the Kingdom’s evolving real estate landscape, reinforcing Jeddah’s role as a centre for premium living and international investment.