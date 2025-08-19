Saudi real estate: Diriyah announces the launch of sales for Aman Residences, Amansamar in Wadi Safar

Developed as part of the integrated Amansamar community, the residences feature a limited collection of Aman-branded properties comprising ultra-luxury five- or six-bedroom villas and private estates. The project will be located alongside 80 key Aman hotels and is part of the wider Wadi Safar master plan, developed by Diriyah.

With plots starting from 9,000 sqm, the villas offer privacy, expansive living, and access to world-class amenities such as the Greg Norman-designed championship golf course, the Royal Diriyah Equestrian and Polo Club, an Aman Spa with a hammam and banya, a racquet club, pools, curated dining and an invitation to join the global Aman Club.

Blending Aman’s ethos of peace with “samar”, the Arabic tradition of storytelling at dusk, Amansamar reflects the surrounding desert’s cultural and natural heritage. Designed by Jean-Michel Gathy of Denniston Architects, the hotel and residences will offer panoramic views, the brand’s signature minimalist design, and a sense of tranquillity.

“This sales launch marks another significant milestone in our ongoing development of the Wadi Safar master plan, and we are enormously proud to be partnering with Aman Group, a truly exceptional developer of unique places to stay and to live in,” said Jerry Inzerillo, Diriyah Company Group CEO.

“Amansamar will be an outstanding addition to our growing hospitality portfolio, and we anticipate significant demand for these wonderful branded residences and the luxurious lifestyle they will offer.”

“The launch of Aman Residences, Amansamar, marks a defining moment for Aman in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” said Vlad Doronin, Chairman and CEO of Aman Group.

“Reflecting our deep respect for the country’s cultural heritage, natural beauty, and traditions, Aman Residences, Amansamar will introduce an unmatched standard of privacy, design, and service that is synonymous with the Aman lifestyle. Positioned in the prestigious and historic Wadi Safar, just moments from the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Diriyah, this development offers our loyal followers a rare opportunity to immerse themselves in an extraordinary setting, surrounded by history while enjoying the very best of Aman.”

Aman Residences, Amansamar in Wadi Safar are the latest in a series of world-class hospitality brands creating exclusive luxury homes across Diriyah and Wadi Safar.

Diriya is said to contribute approximately $18.6 billion (SAR 70 billion) directly to the Kingdom’s GDP, creating nearly 180,000 jobs and is estimated to be home to 100,000 people. The location will also include modern office space for professionals in technology, media, the arts and education, museums, a university, the Royal Diriyah Opera House, the Diriyah Arena, and approximately 40 world-class resorts and hotels, restaurants, the Royal Golf Club, Wadi Safar and more.