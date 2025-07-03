Saudi real estate: Riyadh to host Cityscape Global 2025 after $61bn success last year

Riyadh will welcome the world’s largest real estate exhibition, Cityscape Global , from November 17–20, 2025 at the Exhibition and Convention Centre in Malham.

Under the banner “The Future of Urban Living,” the event is co-sponsored by the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing, the Real Estate General Authority (REGA), and the Housing Program (a Vision 2030 initiative), and organised by Tahaluf.

It follows rising interest in the Saudi real estate sector and deals worth more than $61bn at the expo last year.

Cityscape Global 2025 in Riyadh

Projected footfall: More than 172,000 delegates spanning the entire real estate value chain

More than 172,000 delegates spanning the entire real estate value chain Exhibitors and speakers: More than 450 exhibitors and 500 industry-leading speakers

More than 450 exhibitors and 500 industry-leading speakers International delegates: More than 20,000 in 2024 from 121 countries and over 70 international developers showcased last year

Minister of Municipalities and Housing Majed Al-Hogail stated: “The 2025 edition of Cityscape Global represents a significant opportunity to forge new partnerships and strengthen collaboration as we pursue the ambitious objectives of Vision 2030.

“This exhibition plays a crucial role in supporting our efforts to develop integrated urban communities, improve the quality of life for citizens and residents, and drive sustainable economic growth.”

Cityscape Global has become a barometer of Saudi Arabia’s rapid urban transformation and its Vision 2030 objectives.

The 2025 edition will:

Forge new partnerships: Dedicated VIP networking streams for institutional investors and global developers

Drive innovation: The Future of Living Summit spotlights AI, PropTech, and sustainable urban design in smarter cities

Bridge disciplines: The DnA (Developers & Architects) Stage offers hands-on insights into human-centric planning, sustainable retrofits, and cutting-edge construction techniques

Empower startups: The Innovation Arena hosts the Cityscape Innovation Challenge and Future Leaders Hackathon, showcasing next-gen real estate technologies

Chairman of the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones and a founding partner of Tahaluf Faisal Al-Khamisi said: “This year, we aim to leverage the outstanding successes achieved by Cityscape Global in its previous editions.

“Particularly what was recorded in 2024 in terms of the value of transactions and the increase in global participation, with the total deals exceeding the value of $61bn, and participating countries reaching 121; reflecting the growing global significance of this exhibition, which continues to establish its international presence as one of the most important platforms for conducting real estate business deals in this sector.”

ESTAAD, co-located with Cityscape Global, connects the entire sports and entertainment infrastructure ecosystem, providing an opportunity to gain insights from sports federations, expo organizers, Olympic committees, celebrity athletes, top architects, and venue operators.

The third edition features impressive international participation, with prominent countries including the United States, China, India, the United Kingdom, Italy, the UAE, Qatar, and Jordan.