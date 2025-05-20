Select Group completes $1.9bn Peninsula development sales in Business Bay

Select Group has announced the completion of off-plan sales for its Peninsula master community development in Business Bay, Dubai, reaching a Gross Development Value (GDV) of AED7 billion.

The announcement follows the final successful sale transaction of the development’s Grade A office tower, marking what the company calls a “key milestone” that demonstrates investor confidence in both the development and Select Group.

Peninsula spans 3.3 million sq. ft. of waterfront real estate, combining residential, commercial, business and lifestyle amenities in a waterfront destination.

Select Group’s Peninsula sales hit milestone

The development includes 3,300 units across seven properties, with the Jumeirah Living Business Bay standing as the most premium offering.

This 35-storey tower, developed in partnership with Jumeirah Group, features 82 residences ranging from 2,007 to over 12,000 sq. ft.

Residents of Jumeirah Living Business Bay will have access to concierge services, a guest relations team, on-site residential management, security, housekeeping, valet services and a residents’ lounge.

Select Group began the handover process to investors earlier this year with Peninsula Five, The Signature Collection. Peninsula One is scheduled for handover in early July 2025, with Peninsula Two and Peninsula Three to follow in Q4 2025.

Jumeirah Living Business Bay is planned for Q1 2026, while Peninsula Four The Plaza is scheduled for mid-2026.

The community includes 122,800 sq. ft. of retail space, featuring a 66,000 sq. ft. mall, alongside a 217,000 sq. ft. Grade A office tower with 80,000 sq. ft. of leasable space.

The development also incorporates green areas and leisure amenities within a pedestrian-friendly design.

The community includes 122,800 sq. ft. of retail space, featuring a 66,000 sq. ft. mall, alongside a 217,000 sq. ft. Grade A office tower with 80,000 sq. ft. of leasable space. Image: Supplied

Several retail brands have confirmed their presence, including Spinneys, Yas Healthcare, Freedom Pizza and Half Cup, with more retail and food & beverage establishments in negotiations to join the community.

A feature of the development is The Plaza, a waterfront marketplace spanning 17,000 sq. ft. over two floors, including a 6,000 sq. ft. terrace with views of the Dubai Canal.

“The completion of sales of Peninsula is a proud milestone for Select Group and a testament to our unwavering commitment to creating exceptional, well-integrated communities. Peninsula was designed to redefine waterfront living in the heart of Dubai, and the response from our investors and buyers affirms the strength of our vision and the trust placed in our brand,” Israr Liaqat, Group CEO, said.

Select Group states it will continue to focus on “shaping the future of urban living” through developments and investments guided by “innovation, quality, and long-term value.”