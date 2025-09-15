Sharjah property market surges 75.8% with $1.33bn transactions in August 2025

Sharjah’s real estate sector continued its strong momentum in August 2025, recording property transactions worth AED4.9bn ($1.33bn) — a 75.8 per cent increase compared to August 2024, according to the latest Real Estate Transactions Report issued by the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department.

The emirate recorded 9,379 real estate transactions in August, with sales transactions alone covering 12 million sqft of space.

This performance highlights Sharjah’s growing appeal as a dynamic and well-regulated investment destination, supported by modern infrastructure, transparent legislation, and investor-friendly regulations.

Officials noted that the results reaffirm Sharjah’s long-term vision for sustainable development and its ambition to position itself as a leading regional hub for real estate investment.

Sharjah real estate transactions

Total transactions: 9,379

9,379 Sales transactions: 1,427 (15.2 per cent of total)

1,427 (15.2 per cent of total) Mortgage transactions: 497, worth AED1.4bn ($381m) (5.3 per cent of total)

497, worth AED1.4bn ($381m) (5.3 per cent of total) Preliminary contracts: 1,257 (13.4 per cent)

1,257 (13.4 per cent) Property ownership certificates: 3,066 (32.7 per cent)

3,066 (32.7 per cent) Title deed transactions: 3,132 (33.4 per cent)

Transactions spanned 116 areas across Sharjah, covering residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural properties.

These included 771 land plots, 402 units in towers, and 254 built-in lands, showcasing the diversity of the emirate’s real estate assets.

Key highlights

Largest sale: Industrial Area 4 — a built-in land sold for AED159m ($43.3m)

Industrial Area 4 — a built-in land sold for AED159m ($43.3m) Largest mortgage: Al-Mamzar — AED204.4m ($55.6m) registered on a plot of land

Al-Mamzar — AED204.4m ($55.6m) registered on a plot of land Top sales area (by transactions): Muwaileh Commercial (272 sales)

Muwaileh Commercial (272 sales) Top sales area (by value): Tilal — AED313.4m ($85.3m)

In Sharjah city, 1,279 sales transactions were recorded, led by Muwaileh Commercial, Al-Saja’a, Al-Matarq, and Tilal. Other regions also showed strong activity:

Central region: 106 sales, led by Al-Blida with AED50.5m ($13.7m)

106 sales, led by Al-Blida with AED50.5m ($13.7m) Khorfakkan: 21 sales, led by Al-Bardy 3 with AED3.4m ($925,000)

21 sales, led by Al-Bardy 3 with AED3.4m ($925,000) Kalba: 20 sales, with Al-Bardy topping transaction value at AED3.7m ($1m)

Sharjah officials noted that the results reflect both local and international investor trust in the emirate’s property market, driven by a strategic roadmap for sustainable urban growth, a diverse portfolio of housing and business projects, and advanced service infrastructure that enhances quality of life.

The emirate continues to attract attention with new initiatives that prioritise economic and environmental sustainability, consolidating the emirate’s leadership in the regional property sector and supporting national economic growth.