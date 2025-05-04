Sharjah real estate: Alef launches 150 residences in Hamsa 2

Sharjah real estate developer Alef has officially launched Hamsa 2, the second residential building within the Hamsa neighbourhood at Al Mamsha.

The launch follows the strong market demand for the first building in the Hamsa cluster and continues the momentum of Alef’s successful delivery of modern, fully walkable communities in the heart of New Sharjah.

Hamsa 2 offers a curated selection of 150 residential units spread across 8 floors.

The building features a variety of apartment types, including one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom units, each designed to meet the lifestyle needs of young professionals, growing families, and long-term investors alike.

Issa Ataya, CEO of Alef, said: “The launch of Hamsa 2 reflects our commitment to delivering contemporary, high-quality homes that meet the evolving expectations of Sharjah’s residents and investors.

“As part of our continued efforts to shape the future of urban living in the emirate, we are proud to introduce this new addition to one of our most vibrant neighbourhoods.”

Hamsa 2 is designed to promote wellbeing, comfort, and functionality, offering smart layouts with spacious interiors, floor-to-ceiling windows, and expansive balconies.

The building is equipped with advanced amenities including landscaped podium gardens, children’s play areas, shaded seating zones, swimming pools, and direct access to Al Mamsha’s signature retail and dining destinations.

With the launch of Hamsa 2, the neighbourhood now comprises two out of its planned three residential buildings.

Upon completion, Hamsa will feature a total of 431 apartments, including:

352 one-bedroom units

52 two-bedroom units

27 three-bedroom units

The cluster is distinguished by its elevated podium structure with commercial units, water features, shaded walkways, and seamless access to Al Mamsha’s wider pedestrian-friendly network.

With its proximity to Sharjah International Airport, the University City of Sharjah, and major highways, Al Mamsha Hamsa ensures seamless connectivity and ease of living.