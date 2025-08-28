Sharjah real estate: Arada launches Masaar 3 with 4,000 homes worth $3.5bn

Arada has announced the launch of Masaar 3, comprising 4,000 villas and townhouses across eight gated neighbourhoods in Sharjah.

The development represents the company’s forest community concept and carries a total sales value of AED12.5 billion, the company said in a statement.

The launch is scheduled for September, following the sell-out of Masaar 2 in three hours earlier this year. Masaar 2 became one of the UAE’s fastest-selling projects, demonstrating demand for Arada’s forest concept.

Arada launches AED12.5 billion Masaar 3 development with 4,000 homes in Sharjah

Image: Supplied

Masaar 3 will occupy a 21 million square foot plot and offer units ranging from two to five bedrooms.

Construction will commence in early 2026, with the first homes scheduled for completion in 2027. The project will be delivered across eight phases.

“Masaar has become one of the UAE’s most distinctive residential success stories. With every new community, we are reinforcing our commitment to wellness-led design, premium facilities and delivering homes that put families and nature first,” HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal, Executive Vice Chairman of Arada said.

The development features a central lagoon pool with waterfalls, a gym and café. The green spine contains more than 100,000 trees, jogging and cycling tracks, wellness areas and walking trails.

District facilities include pools, padel and basketball courts, and children’s play areas. A community centre will house retail and dining outlets, plus a Zad food truck park.

The development includes an adventure playground and a duck pond. All homes will be equipped with smart systems and appliances.

“Masaar 3 builds on our experience and ongoing design refinement, as well as a deep understanding of what residents and investors want. The success of the Masaar brand is emblematic of growing buyer demand for sustainable, family-friendly living environments that also deliver capital appreciation and long-term value,” Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada added.

The project is located in Sharjah’s Rowdat district, positioned between Masaar 2 and a schools district containing two operational schools.

The location provides access to Khorfakkan Road and proximity to Emirates Road (E611). Sharjah International Airport is 15 minutes away, whilst Dubai International Airport is 30 minutes by car.

In September 2024, Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, toured the community and reviewed completed homes.

The first two Masaar communities total 5,000 villas and townhouses with a combined gross development value of AED16 billion.

Both developments are sold out. More than 1,500 homes have been delivered in the first Masaar community, with completion scheduled by the end of 2026. Masaar 2’s first homes are due for delivery in 2027, with full completion by the end of 2028.