Sharjah real estate: BEEAH announces launch of Khalid Bin Sultan City phase 1

BEEAH has announced the launch of Phase One of Khalid Bin Sultan City, a new community in Sharjah that will redefine urban living.

Khalid Bin Sultan City is a climate-smart and sustainable city, marking the first community in the Middle East to feature a Concept Masterplan by Zaha Hadid Architects.

The development builds on their design of the BEEAH Headquarters, one of Sharjah’s landmarks.

Khalid Bin Sultan City villas, townhouses now available for pre-registration in Sharjah

The master community combines living, working and lifestyle areas within one mixed-use development.

Built on the foundations of sustainability and innovation, the city has been created to be a home in harmony with its people and the environment.

Phase One of the development will introduce villas and townhouses, combining architecture with community living.

These residences have been designed to reflect the city’s vision, with technologies, climate-responsive design and a focus on creating spaces for people and families.

“Khalid Bin Sultan City is the natural next step in BEEAH’s journey to shape smarter, more sustainable communities. This project brings together our experience in sustainability, technology, and urban innovation to create a city that is designed for the future while rooted in Sharjah’s identity. As the first of its kind in the region, we set a new benchmark for community design that balances human well-being with sustainability. Through this development, we reaffirm our commitment to providing high-quality living standards, while reflecting Sharjah’s position as a leading destination for sustainable development,” Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO and Vice Chairman of BEEAH said in a statement.

“At Khalid Bin Sultan City, we are shaping more than a residential development – we are creating an environment where people and families can thrive. Every villa and townhouse has been designed with sustainability and comfort in mind, but the true value of this community lies in how the design brings people together. With Phase One, we are realising a vision of cities that are smarter, more sustainable, and deeply human,” Nada Taryam, CEO of Real Estate at BEEAH added.

BEEAH has appointed Savills as the master agent for Khalid Bin Sultan City. With a presence in the Middle East for more than four decades, Savills will bring market expertise and sales strategy to the project, strengthening BEEAH’s ambition to create a future-focused, people-centred urban destination.

Savills partners with BEEAH for Khalid Bin Sultan City Sales in Sharjah. Image: Supplied

“Khalid Bin Sultan City represents a new chapter in the way communities are being designed across the region. There is a growing appetite among buyers for homes that offer more than just quality living spaces, with increasing attention being given to sustainability, smart technology and well-planned environments. This development captures all these elements and sets a benchmark for the cities of tomorrow. We are proud to be working alongside BEEAH to bring this vision to market,” Andrew Cummings, Head of Residential Agency at Savills Middle East said.

Khalid Bin Sultan City is a destination founded on the principles of sustainability, smart technology, culture and people-first design.

Located in Sharjah’s Rodhat Al Sidr district, it offers connectivity to Emirates Road via Al Dhaid Road and to the wider UAE through Khorfakkan Road.

Designed with pedestrian-friendly walkways and green spaces, the city will feature residences, office spaces, a retail and dining avenue, a shopping mall, a mosque and a cultural centre.

It is a community built to demonstrate that a better tomorrow begins with the thriving neighbourhoods of today.

BEEAH is recognised as a pioneer in sustainability and digitalisation, with a portfolio that includes environment, energy, technology, healthcare, and real estate.

Their vision for Khalid Bin Sultan City builds on this legacy, combining sustainability and smart living within a masterplanned community.

Buyers can now pre-register at khalidbinsultancity.com to receive details on unit pricing, payment plans, and floorplans ahead of the Phase One launch.