Sharjah real estate hit $7.3bn in H1 2025 as investors from 109 nationalities flock to emirate

Sharjah is reshaping its real estate sector around sustainability, quality of life, and global investment appeal, according to leaders at the 14th International Government Communication Forum (IGCF 2025).

During a session titled “From Sharjah Real Estate to a Quality of Life Strategy”, Saud Abdul Aziz Al Khayal, Deputy Director of the Real Estate Regulatory Department at the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, described Sharjah’s model as “a unique and sustainable model, making the emirate a global investment destination that combines housing, work, and stability.”

He noted: “In the first half of 2025, Sharjah welcomed more than 6,600 investors from 109 nationalities, with total real estate transactions exceeding AED27bn ($7.3bn). This demonstrates our position as an attractive environment for both living and investment.”

Sharjah real estate

Al Khayal highlighted the success of Sharjah Sustainable City, launched in 2019, where Phase 1 sold all 1,000 units in a single day, with more than 60 per cent of its area allocated to green spaces.

Phase 3 will soon launch, including the planting of 100,000 trees. He added that flexible legislation and digital transformation — with all services set to go fully digital by next year — are central to the emirate’s strategy.

Engineer Abdullah Mahmoud Salem, Head of the Engineering Studies Department at the Sharjah Department of Housing, said sustainability is now embedded in construction regulations: “We used green concrete, replacing part of traditional cement with environmentally friendly materials. This approach has led to a 30 per cent reduction in energy consumption and an 80 per cent reduction in carbon emissions, alongside positive health and economic impacts.”

He also noted the role of innovative safety measures such as Hassantuk, which installs smart devices linked to civil defence systems for early fire warnings, reflecting a broader vision balancing environmental, economic, and social priorities.

The session underscored how the emirate is positioning itself as a leader in sustainable, investor-friendly, and socially responsible real estate development, offering residents and investors a secure and high-quality living environment.