Sharjah real estate transactions pass $2bn in July 2025

Sharjah’s real estate market recorded its highest monthly transaction value of 2025 in July, with total deals reaching AED7.5bn ($2.04bn) across 11,377 transactions, according to the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department .

Sales spanned more than 23.2million square feet, reflecting accelerating development and strong investor confidence underpinned by robust regulations, stable economic conditions, and expanding infrastructure.

Sales transactions during July covered 114 distinct areas across the emirate, highlighting the broad distribution of buyer demand.

Of the total transactions, 1,503 were sales deals (13.2 per cent), 593 were mortgages worth AED2.8bn ($762m), and 1,134 were initial sales contracts (10 per cent).

Ownership deed transactions reached 4,682 (41.1 per cent), while 3,465 ownership certificates were issued (30.5 per cent).

Sharjah real estate sector breakdown

Lands sold: 857

857 Units in towers: 332

332 Built-in land transactions: 312

312 Land under construction: 2

Top deals and areas

Highest single transaction: “Arqoub Industrial” — AED251.8m ($68.6m)

“Arqoub Industrial” — AED251.8m ($68.6m) Largest mortgage transaction: “Al-Mamzar” — AED135m ($36.8m)

“Al-Mamzar” — AED135m ($36.8m) Highest number of sales transactions : “Al-Sehma” (206), “Muwailih Commercial” (200), “Tilal” (186), “Al-Metraq” (155)

: “Al-Sehma” (206), “Muwailih Commercial” (200), “Tilal” (186), “Al-Metraq” (155) Highest trading values: “Tilal” — AED467.9m ($127.4m), “Muwailih Commercial” — AED340.8m ($92.8m), “Al-Sajaa Industrial” — AED318.3m ($86.7m), “Arqoub Industrial” — AED316.7m ($86.3m)

Regional highlights