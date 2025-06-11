Sharjah real estate market hits $1.5bn in transactions in May

Sharjah’s real estate sector recorded a total trading value of AED5.5bn ($1.5bn) in May 2025, spanning 8,415 transactions across various parts of the emirate.
The traded area of sales transactions reached 13.2m sq ft, underlining the emirate’s ongoing transformation into a diversified and investment-friendly property market.
The latest figures reflect the emirate’s shift from traditional growth to a more advanced, diversified, and sustainable real estate phase, driven by reforms, infrastructure expansion, and investor-friendly legislation.
Sharjah real estate May 2025
Of the total 8,415 transactions:
- 1,574 were sales transactions, representing 18.7 per cent of the total
- 381 mortgage deals were registered, amounting to AED1.1bn ($300m) in value, or 4.5 per cent of transactions
- 1,486 initial sales contract transactions were recorded (17.7 per cent)
- 3,619 ownership certificates were issued (43 per cent)
- 1,355 ownership deeds were registered (16.1 per cent)
These metrics reflect rising investor confidence, supported by a steady pace of ownership registration and strong legal frameworks.
Sales transactions spanned 134 locations, encompassing residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural lands. Among the properties traded:
- 877 were land plots
- 395 were units in towers
- 302 were built-in land assets
Sharjah City dominated activity with 1,426 sales transactions. The Al-Metraq area topped the list with 354 transactions, followed by:
- Muwailih Commercial: 258 transactions
- Tilal: 135 transactions
- Rodhat Al Qarat: 67 transactions
In terms of trading value, the top-performing areas were:
- Muwailih Commercial: AED352.2m ($95.9m)
- Tilal: AED263.2m ($71.6m)
- Al-Sajaa Industrial: AED140.9m ($38.3m)
- Al-Metraq: AED114.9m ($31.3m)
In the Central Region, 97 sales deals were recorded, led by the Industrial 1 area with 17 transactions. Al-Blida ranked highest in trading value at AED13.8m ($3.8m).
In Khor Fakkan, 26 transactions were recorded, with Al Harai Industrial leading in volume (five transactions), while Hay Hayawa 4 led in value at AED3.6m ($980,000).
In Kalba, 24 deals were registered, topped by Al-Tarif 5 with seven sales, and Al Soor 1 with the highest trading value of AED3.5m ($953,000).