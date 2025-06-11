Sharjah real estate market hits $1.5bn in transactions in May

Sharjah’s real estate sector recorded a total trading value of AED5.5bn ($1.5bn) in May 2025, spanning 8,415 transactions across various parts of the emirate.

The traded area of sales transactions reached 13.2m sq ft, underlining the emirate’s ongoing transformation into a diversified and investment-friendly property market.

The latest figures reflect the emirate’s shift from traditional growth to a more advanced, diversified, and sustainable real estate phase, driven by reforms, infrastructure expansion, and investor-friendly legislation.

Sharjah real estate May 2025

Of the total 8,415 transactions:

1,574 were sales transactions, representing 18.7 per cent of the total

381 mortgage deals were registered, amounting to AED1.1bn ($300m) in value, or 4.5 per cent of transactions

1,486 initial sales contract transactions were recorded (17.7 per cent)

3,619 ownership certificates were issued (43 per cent)

1,355 ownership deeds were registered (16.1 per cent)

These metrics reflect rising investor confidence, supported by a steady pace of ownership registration and strong legal frameworks.

Sales transactions spanned 134 locations, encompassing residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural lands. Among the properties traded:

877 were land plots

395 were units in towers

302 were built-in land assets

Sharjah City dominated activity with 1,426 sales transactions. The Al-Metraq area topped the list with 354 transactions, followed by:

Muwailih Commercial: 258 transactions

Tilal: 135 transactions

Rodhat Al Qarat: 67 transactions

In terms of trading value, the top-performing areas were:

Muwailih Commercial: AED352.2m ($95.9m) Tilal: AED263.2m ($71.6m) Al-Sajaa Industrial: AED140.9m ($38.3m) Al-Metraq: AED114.9m ($31.3m)

In the Central Region, 97 sales deals were recorded, led by the Industrial 1 area with 17 transactions. Al-Blida ranked highest in trading value at AED13.8m ($3.8m).

In Khor Fakkan, 26 transactions were recorded, with Al Harai Industrial leading in volume (five transactions), while Hay Hayawa 4 led in value at AED3.6m ($980,000).

In Kalba, 24 deals were registered, topped by Al-Tarif 5 with seven sales, and Al Soor 1 with the highest trading value of AED3.5m ($953,000).