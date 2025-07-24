Sharjah real estate: Property transactions surge 48% to $7.35bn in H1 2025

Sharjah’s real estate sector recorded AED 27 billion in transactions during the first half of 2025, marking a 48.1 per cent increase from AED 18.2 billion in the same period last year.

The Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department processed 48,059 transactions, representing a 3.3 per cent increase compared to 46,524 transactions during the same period in 2024.

The performance reflects growing investor confidence in Sharjah’s real estate sector, supported by economic stability, investor-friendly legislation, and infrastructure developments.

The diversity of investor nationalities has reinforced the emirate’s position as a competitive property market.

Abdulaziz Ahmed Al-Shamsi, Director-General of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, said: “This significant increase is a direct translation of the firm confidence in the emirate’s real estate sector, both locally and internationally, and the continuous support of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the keen follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of Sharjah’s Executive Council, which has firmly positioned Sharjah on the regional and international real estate sector.”

Transaction growth outpaces last year

Sales transactions reached 15,686 with a value of AED 21.2 billion, distributed across 214 areas and covering a total area of 90 million square feet. This represents a 45.1 per cent increase from 10,809 sales in the first half of 2024.

The Muwailih Commercial area led with 2,898 transactions worth AED 3.5 billion, followed by Al-Belaida with 1,593 transactions valued at AED 1.3 billion, and Al-Metraq with 1,387 transactions worth AED 430 million.

Residential transactions dominated the market with 11,459 transactions, representing 74.6 per cent of the total.

Industrial properties accounted for 3,195 transactions (20.8 per cent), commercial properties recorded 603 transactions (4 per cent), and agricultural properties registered 95 transactions (0.6 per cent).

Mortgage transactions reached 2,582 with a total value of AED 5.7 billion, completed through 24 financing entities. The growth in mortgage transactions reflects the partnership between the real estate sector and financing institutions in the emirate.

Tilal topped mortgage transactions with 194 deals valued at AED 339.2 million, followed by Muwailih Commercial with 167 transactions worth AED 707.3 million, Um Fanain with 146 transactions valued at AED 222.6 million, and Al-Saja’a Industrial with 71 transactions worth AED 204.8 million.

Eight new real estate projects were registered during the period, including four residential complexes in Muwailih Commercial, Al-Tay, and Al-Tay West. Four new towers were also registered—two industrial in Al-Saja’a Industrial, and two residential/commercial towers in Al-Belaida and Al-Waha.

Emiratis dominate Sharjah real estate

A total of 109 nationalities invested in Sharjah’s real estate market in the first half of 2025. UAE nationals accounted for AED 12.2 billion in investments across 14,307 properties, representing 45.2 per cent of total investments.

GCC nationals invested AED 1.2 billion across 889 properties (4.6 per cent), while other Arab investors contributed AED 5.4 billion through 4,057 properties (20.1 per cent).

Investments by other nationalities totalled AED 8.1 billion across 3,878 properties, representing 30.1 per cent of the total investment value.

The number of foreign investors in Sharjah rose 39.4 per cent year-on-year to 6,662, with 7,448 properties traded, up 40.6 per cent.

By number of properties traded, Emirati investors led with 14,307 properties, followed by investors from India (1,525), Syria (969), Egypt (685), Jordan (678), and Iraq (576).