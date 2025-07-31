Sharjah real estate transactions surge 143% to $436mn in first half of 2025

Real estate transactions in Sharjah’s Central and Eastern Regions reached AED 1.6 billion during the first half of 2025, marking a 143 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2024, according to the Real Estate Transactions Report issued by the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department.

The department registered 12,346 transactions through its branches, covering 22 million square feet in total sales area.

“The exceptional growth in real estate transactions across the Central and Eastern Regions during the first half of 2025 indicates increasing investor confidence in the real estate market throughout the cities and areas of Sharjah. This performance is driven by several integrated factors, most notably the ongoing development of vital infrastructure projects, well-planned urban expansion, and the investment incentives launched by the Sharjah Government to promote property ownership across the emirate,” Omar Al-Mansouri, Director of the Branches Department at Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department said, according to a report by the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

“We have observed a strong increase in demand for property ownership in real estate projects in the Central and Eastern regions. This growth is the result of continued improvements in living standards and the rollout of smart services, along with the peaceful environments that these cities offer. For instance, the Central Region alone recorded real estate transactions exceeding AED 1 billion, indicating a gradual shift in investment trends toward these high-potential areas,” Al-Mansouri added.

Sharjah real estate market soars

The total transaction value recorded at the four branches represented 5.8 per cent of Sharjah’s real estate trading value during the first half of 2025.

The Central Region accounted for AED 1.1 billion in transactions, equivalent to 4.2 per cent of the emirate’s total trading value.

Khorfakkan followed with AED 294.8 million (1.1 per cent), Kalba with AED 117.9 million (0.4 per cent), and Dibba Al-Hisn with AED 11 million (0.1 per cent).

Sales transactions in the Central Region reached 493, covering 39 areas, with a total value of AED 477.9 million. 44.4 per cent of these were recorded in Industrial Area 1 and Al-Blida, with 219 transactions.

Khorfakkan registered 126 sales transactions across 24 areas, with a total value of AED 107.8 million. 35 transactions (27.8 per cent) took place in Al-Harai Industrial and Al-Harai Commercial areas.

In Kalba, 100 transactions were recorded across 26 areas, totalling AED 62.3 million. 30 of these transactions were in Al-Tarif 5 area, representing 30 per cent of the total transactions.

Dibba Al-Hisn recorded seven sales transactions, with a total value of AED 6.6 million.

The total value of mortgage transactions in the Central and Eastern Regions reached AED 178 million during the same period, through 215 transactions.

This included 76 mortgage deals in Kalba, 68 in Khorfakkan, 65 in the Central Region, and six in Dibba Al-Hisn.

Initial sales contracts reached 581 across the Central and Eastern Regions, with a total value of AED 732 million. 520 contracts were concluded at the Central Region branch, whilst 61 were registered in Khorfakkan.