Sweid & Sweid expands portfolio with Aurora Tower acquisition in Dubai Media City

Aurora Tower will be Sweid & Sweid’s fourth project within the business district

Aurora Tower, a 27-storey office building in Dubai Media City.
Sweid & Sweid, the Dubai-based real estate private equity and development firm, announced the completion of the acquisition of Aurora Tower, a 27-storey office building located in Dubai Media City.

Aurora Tower will be Sweid & Sweid’s fourth project within the business district, enhancing the firm’s growing reputation for delivering Grade-A commercial office space within one of Dubai’s most in-demand submarkets.

With a leasable area of 223,000 square feet, Aurora Tower is currently home to a distinguished tenant base including Spotify, Universal Music Group, Nielsen, The Economist Group, and Beyond One – spanning sectors such as media, technology, finance, and professional services.

“We see tremendous value creation opportunities in Aurora Tower – not only because of its location and tenant mix, but because of the new life our investment and operations teams will deliver to this 20-year-old building,” said Maher Sweid, Managing Partner of Sweid & Sweid.

“Our strategy will focus on executing thoughtful upgrades to further align the asset with global occupier standards,” he said.

Sweid said the acquisition exemplifies the company’s approach – disciplined, value-enhancing, and grounded in deep sector knowledge.

The Aurora Tower acquisition, along with Sweid One, the company’s new 500,000 square foot office development in Jumeirah Lakes Towers, marks a significant milestone in expanding Sweid & Sweid’s portfolio of high-quality, institutional-grade commercial assets, further reinforcing its position as a leading real estate firm within the UAE.

