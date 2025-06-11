Terralogix, Dubai’s largest privately owned logistics park, launched

Two of Dubai’s well-known companies in civil engineering works and real estate development – Dutco and Sweid & Sweid – have launched Terralogix, the emirate’s largest privately owned logistics park.

The 3.3 million square foot development, located in Warsan, Northern Dubai, is designed to serve as a critical node in the city’s supply chain infrastructure. The new project will play an important role in the emirate’s ambitions to become one of the world’s top five Grade-A logistics hubs.

Phase One of Terralogix is already underway and is scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2026. Pre-leasing is now open.

Dutco (Dubai Transport Company) is involved in large-scale civil engineering works, mechanical and electrical engineering, civil engineering, dredging, survey and reclamation, IT and telecommunications, logistics and freight services, trading, and luxury hotel operations.

Sweid & Sweid is a Dubai-based boutique real estate development and private equity firm.

Terralogix will become one of the few large-scale logistics developments in Northern Dubai, providing access to areas underserved by other logistics facilities, which are largely concentrated in Southern Dubai.

The park’s modular design and flexible leasing model allow tenants to scale, expand, or custom-build their facilities to meet their exact requirements.

Maher Sweid, Founder and Managing Partner of Sweid & Sweid, commented: “Terralogix will be developed by Dutco and Sweid & Sweid – two UAE-based firms with strong heritage and established track records.

“The Dutco Group brings decades of expertise across many sectors, including construction, hospitality, real estate, and oil and gas, while Sweid & Sweid is known for developing high-quality, institutional-grade real estate assets. Together, we will be delivering Terralogix as a landmark project to spearhead the evolution of Dubai’s industrial sector.”

Nelson Gibb, CEO of Dutco Group, added: “As the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 accelerates toward its target of doubling the city’s economy by 2033, logistics and trade sit at the heart of that vision.

“The project brings meaningful new capacity to a sector under pressure from surging demand and limited supply. With direct connectivity to major highways and immediate access to airports and seaports, Terralogix is well-positioned to support businesses operating across the UAE and the region.”