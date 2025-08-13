The Shurooq story is all about investing in people, planet, and place

Over the past 15 years, the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority ( Shurooq ) has invested AED 7.2 billion across 52 transformative projects, reshaping Sharjah’s economic and cultural landscape.

Under the leadership of Her Excellency Sheikha Bodour Bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Shurooq, the Authority has emerged as a model of how investment, sustainability, and cultural heritage can be harmonised within a forward-looking development framework. This strategic vision has not only advanced economic growth but also preserved the emirate’s identity, ensuring that development remains anchored in community impact and environmental stewardship.

Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of Shurooq, emphasises that their investment approach is far from random. Each of its key sectors, real estate, hospitality, arts and culture, and leisure, was selected for its capacity to deliver lasting value to both residents and visitors.

“This holistic approach—guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi—continues to inform our decision-making, enabling Shurooq to shape a vibrant and resilient Sharjah for generations to come,” says Al Qaseer.

Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of Shurooq

Rather than operate as a conventional accelerator, Shurooq empowers start-ups and SMEs by building strategic destinations that enhance visibility and accessibility.

“Today, over 600 businesses operate across our projects—including 87 SMEs and nearly 300 women-led enterprises—across sectors like hospitality, retail, arts and culture, and leisure,” says Al Qaseer.

Through partnerships with entities like Sheraa and the Sharjah Advanced Industry Accelerator, Shurooq has helped streamline investor support, lower entry barriers, and create a fertile ecosystem for entrepreneurship. Al Qaseer describes this model as “enablement through infrastructure,” positioning Shurooq as a vital catalyst rather than a competitor in the innovation space.

Several landmark projects further illustrate Shurooq’s commitment to integrated, values-led growth. Sharjah Sustainable City stands as a testament to the emirate’s ambition to lead in climate-conscious urban design, showcasing renewable energy use, water recycling, and reduced carbon emissions.

The Sharjah Collection Retreats, featuring Kingfisher, Moon, and Al Rayaheen, combine luxury with eco-tourism, offering immersive cultural experiences rooted in sustainability. The House of Wisdom redefines the modern library, merging cultural heritage with digital innovation in a shared space for learning, art, and collaboration.

Meanwhile, community-focused developments like Khorfakkan Beach and Heart of Sharjah show how public infrastructure and restored heritage sites can together drive social cohesion and urban vitality.

House of Wisdom

Public-private partnerships (PPPs) are another cornerstone of Shurooq’s success. “At Shurooq, we’ve learned that clearly defined roles, outcome-based frameworks, and shared risk models lead to resilient developments with measurable impact,” elaborates Al Qaseer.

Shurooq’s partnerships with Eagle Hills Sharjah, Diamond Developers, and General Hotel Management Ltd (GHM) have delivered transformative projects like Maryam Island, Sharjah Sustainable City, and The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah.

“Looking ahead, PPPs will remain central to Sharjah’s development strategy, especially in priority areas such as sustainable infrastructure, health tourism, and clean mobility”.

These partnerships go beyond capital and investments; they reflect progress on key UN Sustainable Development Goals, particularly in renewable energy, sustainable cities, and climate action.

“One of the most notable examples is our partnership with Diamond Developers on Sharjah Sustainable City, which directly advances UN SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities, SDG 13: Climate Action, and SDG 7: Affordable and Clean Energy, by integrating renewable energy, water recycling, and eco-conscious living standards,” asserts Al Qaseer.

“Likewise, our hospitality collaborations support SDG 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth and SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production through sustainable tourism models and inclusive job creation.”

Additional collaborations with organisations like Mubadara and the Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) reinforce Shurooq’s commitment to conservation and community well-being.

Beyond physical infrastructure, Shurooq has also helped position Sharjah as a credible global investment destination. With AED 97 billion in capital secured across 600 projects, the emirate offers competitive operational costs, regulatory clarity, and robust infrastructure. The Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah) plays a pivotal role in maintaining this momentum by fostering investor confidence through federal coordination and international outreach.

Najd Al Meqsar Village

For Shurooq, sustainability is not just a guiding principle; it is a measurable performance metric. Every project integrates environmental KPIs, third-party audits, and biodiversity protocols to ensure long-term resilience. This meticulous approach is central to how Shurooq future-proofs its developments and sustains impact beyond short-term gains.

Looking ahead, Al Qaseer envisions the next phase of development focused on sustainable tourism, wellness infrastructure, and innovation districts led by SMEs. With 60 million square feet already developed and guided by the vision of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi and H.E. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Shurooq continues to evolve, shaping Sharjah’s future as a beacon of inclusive, values-driven urban growth.

Al Qaseer summarises it in a single line: “We are not just building destinations—we are helping to define the future urban and economic identity of Sharjah”.