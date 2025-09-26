by Will Milner

UAE Golden visa boost: Ajman real estate valuations hit $113m in August

Ajman’s Land and Real Estate Regulation Department completed 155 UAE property valuations in August worth $112.7m, led by residential and commercial assets

Ajman reported completing 155 real estate valuation transactions in August with a total value exceeding AED414.2m ($112.7m), according to the Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation.

Omar bin Omair Al Muhairi, Director-General of the Department, said the valuations covered residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

Residential properties accounted for the largest share at AED168m ($45.7m), followed by commercial properties at AED158.7m ($43.2m).

UAE visa drives Ajman real estate

He added that the August report also included personal valuations, court and institutional requests, and valuations linked to long-term golden residency permits for investors.

These reached 107 transactions with a total value of AED177.85m ($48.3m).

The figures highlight continued momentum in Ajman’s property market, supported by a mix of residential demand, commercial activity, and investment linked to the UAE’s golden visa programme.

