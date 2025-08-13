UAE property market soars to $87bn as luxury sales set records

The UAE’s real estate sector is maintaining its strong upward momentum, recording more than 96,000 property transactions in the first half of 2025 worth a total of AED322bn ($87bn), fuelled by robust demand from both domestic and international buyers.

From luxury waterfront villas to landmark high-rises, the market’s breadth reflects continued confidence in the country’s property sector.

Josh Gilbert, Market Analyst at eToro, said: “This trend is supported by robust policy initiatives, including foreign ownership reforms, which have attracted more ultra-high-net-worth individuals to the UAE than ever before.

“Tax incentives, golden visas, and the UAE’s unmatched lifestyle continue to make the country a top destination for investors.

UAE real estate luxury sales records

The premium end of the market continues to deliver standout results. Aldar Properties recently closed a record AED400m ($109m) sale for a mansion at Faya Al Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi.

Developer earnings have also surged:

Emaar Properties posted a 34 per cent rise in net profit to AED10.4bn ($2.83bn), driven by a 46 per cent jump in property sales and a development backlog of AED146.3bn ($39.85bn)

Aldar Properties reported a 24 per cent year-on-year net profit increase to AED4.1bn ($1.12bn), with revenues up 42 per cent to AED15.5bn ($4.22bn) and a record development backlog of AED 62.3bn ($16.96bn)

Both companies have seen strong share price performance in 2025, with Aldar up 29 per cent and Emaar up 15 per cent, alongside attractive dividend payouts.

Investor sentiment is shifting decisively toward property. eToro’s latest Retail Investor Beat survey found 52 per cent of UAE retail investors now view real estate and construction as the most promising sectors for the next 12 months — surpassing technology.

Developers are riding a wave of booming off-plan sales, strong rental demand, and sustained infrastructure investment. Supported by favourable macroeconomic policies, rising tourism, and deep investor appetite, UAE real estate stocks are offering a rare mix of growth, stability, and yield.